Introduction to Probability Models, ISE
9th Edition
Description
Ross's classic bestseller, Introduction to Probability Models, has been used extensively by professionals and as the primary text for a first undergraduate course in applied probability. It provides an introduction to elementary probability theory and stochastic processes, and shows how probability theory can be applied to the study of phenomena in fields such as engineering, computer science, management science, the physical and social sciences, and operations research. With the addition of several new sections relating to actuaries, this text is highly recommended by the Society of Actuaries. A new section (3.7) on COMPOUND RANDOM VARIABLES, that can be used to establish a recursive formula for computing probability mass functions for a variety of common compounding distributions. A new section (4.11) on HIDDDEN MARKOV CHAINS, including the forward and backward approaches for computing the joint probability mass function of the signals, as well as the Viterbi algorithm for determining the most likely sequence of states. Simplified Approach for Analyzing Nonhomogeneous Poisson processes Additional results on queues relating to the (a) conditional distribution of the number found by an M/M/1 arrival who spends a time t in the system; (b) inspection paradox for M/M/1 queues (c) M/G/1 queue with server breakdown Many new examples and exercises.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 17th November 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123736352
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080920177
About the Author
Sheldon Ross
Dr. Sheldon M. Ross is a professor in the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at the University of Southern California. He received his PhD in statistics at Stanford University in 1968. He has published many technical articles and textbooks in the areas of statistics and applied probability. Among his texts are A First Course in Probability, Introduction to Probability Models, Stochastic Processes, and Introductory Statistics. Professor Ross is the founding and continuing editor of the journal Probability in the Engineering and Informational Sciences. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Mathematical Statistics, a Fellow of INFORMS, and a recipient of the Humboldt US Senior Scientist Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA