Introduction to Probability and Statistics for Engineers and Scientists - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780123704832, 9780080919379

Introduction to Probability and Statistics for Engineers and Scientists

4th Edition

Authors: Sheldon Ross Sheldon Ross
eBook ISBN: 9780080919379
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123704832
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th January 2009
Page Count: 680
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
105.00
89.25
60.95
51.81
52.99
45.04
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This updated text provides a superior introduction to applied probability and statistics for engineering or science majors. Ross emphasizes the manner in which probability yields insight into statistical problems; ultimately resulting in an intuitive understanding of the statistical procedures most often used by practicing engineers and scientists. Real data sets are incorporated in a wide variety of exercises and examples throughout the book, and this emphasis on data motivates the probability coverage.

As with the previous editions, Ross' text has remendously clear exposition, plus real-data examples and exercises throughout the text. Numerous exercises, examples, and applications
apply probability theory to everyday statistical problems and situations.

Key Features

New to the 4th Edition:

  • New Chapter on Simulation, Bootstrap Statistical Methods, and Permutation Tests
  • 20% New Updated problem sets and applications, that demonstrate updated applications to engineering as well as biological, physical and computer science
  • New Real data examples that use significant real data from actual studies across life science, engineering, computing and business
  • New End of Chapter review material that emphasizes key ideas as well as the risks associated with practical application of the material

Readership

Primary audience is undergraduates/graduate students in engineering and the sciences

Table of Contents

Preface Ch1 Introduction to Statistics Ch2 Descriptive Statistics Ch3 Elements of Probability Ch4 Random Variables and Expectation Ch5 Special Random Variables Ch6 Distributions of Sampling Statistics Ch7 Parameter Estimation Ch8 Hypothesis Testing Ch9 Regression Ch10 Analysis of Variance Ch11 Goodness of Fit Tests and Categorical Data Analysis Ch12 NonparametricHypothesisTests Ch13 Quality Control Ch14 LifeTesting Ch15 Simulation, Bootstrap Statistical Methods, and Permutation Tests Appendix of Tables

Details

No. of pages:
680
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080919379
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123704832

About the Author

Sheldon Ross

Sheldon Ross

Dr. Sheldon M. Ross is a professor in the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at the University of Southern California. He received his PhD in statistics at Stanford University in 1968. He has published many technical articles and textbooks in the areas of statistics and applied probability. Among his texts are A First Course in Probability, Introduction to Probability Models, Stochastic Processes, and Introductory Statistics. Professor Ross is the founding and continuing editor of the journal Probability in the Engineering and Informational Sciences. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Mathematical Statistics, a Fellow of INFORMS, and a recipient of the Humboldt US Senior Scientist Award.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA

Sheldon Ross

Sheldon Ross

Dr. Sheldon M. Ross is a professor in the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at the University of Southern California. He received his PhD in statistics at Stanford University in 1968. He has published many technical articles and textbooks in the areas of statistics and applied probability. Among his texts are A First Course in Probability, Introduction to Probability Models, Stochastic Processes, and Introductory Statistics. Professor Ross is the founding and continuing editor of the journal Probability in the Engineering and Informational Sciences. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Mathematical Statistics, a Fellow of INFORMS, and a recipient of the Humboldt US Senior Scientist Award.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.