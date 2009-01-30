Introduction to Probability and Statistics for Engineers and Scientists
4th Edition
Description
This updated text provides a superior introduction to applied probability and statistics for engineering or science majors. Ross emphasizes the manner in which probability yields insight into statistical problems; ultimately resulting in an intuitive understanding of the statistical procedures most often used by practicing engineers and scientists. Real data sets are incorporated in a wide variety of exercises and examples throughout the book, and this emphasis on data motivates the probability coverage.
As with the previous editions, Ross' text has remendously clear exposition, plus real-data examples and exercises throughout the text. Numerous exercises, examples, and applications
apply probability theory to everyday statistical problems and situations.
Key Features
New to the 4th Edition:
- New Chapter on Simulation, Bootstrap Statistical Methods, and Permutation Tests
- 20% New Updated problem sets and applications, that demonstrate updated applications to engineering as well as biological, physical and computer science
- New Real data examples that use significant real data from actual studies across life science, engineering, computing and business
- New End of Chapter review material that emphasizes key ideas as well as the risks associated with practical application of the material
Readership
Primary audience is undergraduates/graduate students in engineering and the sciences
Table of Contents
Preface Ch1 Introduction to Statistics Ch2 Descriptive Statistics Ch3 Elements of Probability Ch4 Random Variables and Expectation Ch5 Special Random Variables Ch6 Distributions of Sampling Statistics Ch7 Parameter Estimation Ch8 Hypothesis Testing Ch9 Regression Ch10 Analysis of Variance Ch11 Goodness of Fit Tests and Categorical Data Analysis Ch12 NonparametricHypothesisTests Ch13 Quality Control Ch14 LifeTesting Ch15 Simulation, Bootstrap Statistical Methods, and Permutation Tests Appendix of Tables
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 30th January 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080919379
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123704832
About the Author
Sheldon Ross
Dr. Sheldon M. Ross is a professor in the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at the University of Southern California. He received his PhD in statistics at Stanford University in 1968. He has published many technical articles and textbooks in the areas of statistics and applied probability. Among his texts are A First Course in Probability, Introduction to Probability Models, Stochastic Processes, and Introductory Statistics. Professor Ross is the founding and continuing editor of the journal Probability in the Engineering and Informational Sciences. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Mathematical Statistics, a Fellow of INFORMS, and a recipient of the Humboldt US Senior Scientist Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA
