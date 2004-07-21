Introduction to Probability and Statistics for Engineers and Scientists
3rd Edition
Description
Introduction to Probability and Statistics for Engineers and Scientists, Third Edition, provides an introduction to applied probability and statistics for engineering or science majors . This updated text emphasizes the manner in which probability yields insight into statistical problems, ultimately resulting in an intuitive understanding of the statistical procedures most often used by practicing engineers and scientists. The Third Edition includes new exercises, examples, homework problems, updated statistical material, and more. New exercises and data examples include: the one-sided Chebyshev inequality for data; logistics distribution and logistic regression; estimation and testing in proofreader problems; and product form estimates of life distributions. Real data sets are incorporated in a wide variety of exercises and examples throughout the book, and the enclosed CD-ROM includes unique, easy-to-use software that automates the required computations. This book is intended primarily for undergraduates in engineering and the sciences, and would be of particular interest to students in Industrial Engineering, Operations Research, Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Quantitative Business. It could also be of value in a graduate introductory course in probability and statistics.
Key Features
New in this edition:
- New exercises and data examples including:
- The One-sided Chebyshev Inequality for Data
- The Logistics Distribution and Logistic Regression
- Estimation and Testing in proofreader problems
- Product Form Estimates of Life Distributions
- Observational Studies
- Updated statistical material
- New, contemporary applications
Hallmark features:
- Reflects Sheldon Ross's masterfully clear exposition
- Contains numerous examples, exercises, and homework problems
- Unique, easy-to-use software automates required computations
- Applies probability theory to everyday statistical problems and situations
- Careful development of probability, modeling, and statistical procedures leads to intuitive understanding
- Instructor's Solutions Manual is available to adopters
Readership
Primary audience would be undergraduates in engineering and the sciences. Of particular interest to students in Industrial Engineering, Operations Research, Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Quantitative Business. It could also be used in a graduate introductory course in probability and statistics.
Table of Contents
Preface Introduction to Statistics Descriptive Statistics Elements of Probability Random Variables and Expectation Special Random Variables Distributions of Sampling Statistics Parameter Estimation Hypothesis Testing Regression Analysis of Variance Goodness of Fit Tests and Categorical Data Analysis Nonparametric Hypothesis Tests Quality Control LifeTesting Appendix of Tables
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 21st July 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080470313
About the Author
Sheldon Ross
Dr. Sheldon M. Ross is a professor in the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at the University of Southern California. He received his PhD in statistics at Stanford University in 1968. He has published many technical articles and textbooks in the areas of statistics and applied probability. Among his texts are A First Course in Probability, Introduction to Probability Models, Stochastic Processes, and Introductory Statistics. Professor Ross is the founding and continuing editor of the journal Probability in the Engineering and Informational Sciences. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Mathematical Statistics, a Fellow of INFORMS, and a recipient of the Humboldt US Senior Scientist Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA
Reviews
"As a textbook, it provides a solid foundation for probability and statistics with introduction to some useful applied topics." -Roger M. Sauter, Boeing Commercial Airplane Group, in TECHNOMETRICS, VOL. 47, 2005 "Ross's book is an excellent introduction to classical Probability Theory and Statistics. The explanations are absolutely clear, well chosen examples help students to understand the point of each section. Ross is a classical author of probability texts, most of his books became Bibles of instructors and students. This text is no exception... What it covers is absolutely elegant...I simply love it." - Gabor Szekely, Bowling Green State University "Throughout the book there are numerous homework problems at varying levels of difficulty. In my opinion they do an excellent job of testing the students' grasp of the material as well as being educational, in the...sense of preparing students for examinations. - Charles Dunkl, University of Virginia