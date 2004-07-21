Introduction to Probability and Statistics for Engineers and Scientists, Third Edition, provides an introduction to applied probability and statistics for engineering or science majors . This updated text emphasizes the manner in which probability yields insight into statistical problems, ultimately resulting in an intuitive understanding of the statistical procedures most often used by practicing engineers and scientists. The Third Edition includes new exercises, examples, homework problems, updated statistical material, and more. New exercises and data examples include: the one-sided Chebyshev inequality for data; logistics distribution and logistic regression; estimation and testing in proofreader problems; and product form estimates of life distributions. Real data sets are incorporated in a wide variety of exercises and examples throughout the book, and the enclosed CD-ROM includes unique, easy-to-use software that automates the required computations. This book is intended primarily for undergraduates in engineering and the sciences, and would be of particular interest to students in Industrial Engineering, Operations Research, Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Quantitative Business. It could also be of value in a graduate introductory course in probability and statistics.