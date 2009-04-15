Introduction to Probability and Statistics for Engineers and Scientists, Student Solutions Manual - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780123705280

Introduction to Probability and Statistics for Engineers and Scientists, Student Solutions Manual

4th Edition

Authors: Sheldon Ross
eBook ISBN: 9780080919423
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th April 2009
Page Count: 30
Readership

Undergraduate students with a knowledge of calculus. Primary audience would be undergraduates in engineering and the sciences. Of particular interest to undergraduate students in Industrial Engineering, Operations Research, Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Quantitative Business. It could also be used in a graduate introductory course in probability and statistics.

About the Author

Dr. Sheldon M. Ross is a professor in the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at the University of Southern California. He received his PhD in statistics at Stanford University in 1968. He has published many technical articles and textbooks in the areas of statistics and applied probability. Among his texts are A First Course in Probability, Introduction to Probability Models, Stochastic Processes, and Introductory Statistics. Professor Ross is the founding and continuing editor of the journal Probability in the Engineering and Informational Sciences. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Mathematical Statistics, a Fellow of INFORMS, and a recipient of the Humboldt US Senior Scientist Award.

