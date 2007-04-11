Introduction to Precise Numerical Methods - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080471204

Introduction to Precise Numerical Methods

2nd Edition

Authors: Oliver Aberth
eBook ISBN: 9780080471204
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th April 2007
Page Count: 272
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
63.95
54.36
55.99
47.59
87.95
74.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Precise numerical analysis may be defined as the study of computer methods for solving mathematical problems either exactly or to prescribed accuracy. This book explains how precise numerical analysis is constructed. The book also provides exercises which illustrate points from the text and references for the methods presented.

Key Features

· Clearer, simpler descriptions and explanations of
the various numerical methods
· Two new types of numerical problems; accurately
solving partial differential equations with the included software and computing line integrals in the complex plane.

Readership

Beginning classes in Numerical Analysis taught out of Computer Science or Engineering Departments. Also Math Departments where it is taught to students of other disciplines. European technical schools and universities, especially Germany, would have strong interest in a book on interval arithmetic. The guaranteed accuracy of this software makes it very desirable for engineers and scientists who need to solve numerical problems in their work

Table of Contents

Preface; 1 Introduction; 2 Computer Arithmetics; 3 Classification of Numerical Computation Problems; 4 Real-Valued Functions; 5 Computing Derivatives; 6 Computing Integrals; 7 Finding Where a Function f(x) is Zero; 8 Finding Roots of Polynomial; 9 Solving n Linear Equations in n Unknowns; 10 Eigenvalue and Eigenvector Problems; 11 Problems of Linear Programming; 12 Finding Where Several Functions are Zero; 13 Optimization Problems; 14 Ordinary Differential Equations; 15 Partial Differential Equations; 16 Numerical Methods with Complex Functions; Index

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080471204

About the Author

Oliver Aberth

Oliver Aberth received his B.S. from City College of New York, his M.S. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and his Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. He is also the author of Computable Analysis (McGraw-Hill, 1980) and Precise Numerical Methods Using C++ (Academic Press, 1998). He was professor of mathematics at Texas A & M University from 1970 to 1999. He is currently professor emeritus at Texas A & M University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas A & M University, College Station, U.S.A.

Reviews

"No other book on the market can guarantee results to this level of accuracy." -- Mathematical Reviews/MathSciNet, Issue 2008g The book is ideal for classes in numerical analysis taught by mathematics, computer science, or engineering departments. The guaranteed accuracy of the software makes it very useful for professional engineers and scientists who need to solve numerical problems in their work." -- Mathematical Reviews/MathSciNet, Issue 2008g

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.