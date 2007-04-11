Introduction to Precise Numerical Methods
2nd Edition
Precise numerical analysis may be defined as the study of computer methods for solving mathematical problems either exactly or to prescribed accuracy. This book explains how precise numerical analysis is constructed. The book also provides exercises which illustrate points from the text and references for the methods presented.
· Clearer, simpler descriptions and explanations of
the various numerical methods
· Two new types of numerical problems; accurately
solving partial differential equations with the included software and computing line integrals in the complex plane.
Beginning classes in Numerical Analysis taught out of Computer Science or Engineering Departments. Also Math Departments where it is taught to students of other disciplines. European technical schools and universities, especially Germany, would have strong interest in a book on interval arithmetic. The guaranteed accuracy of this software makes it very desirable for engineers and scientists who need to solve numerical problems in their work
Preface; 1 Introduction; 2 Computer Arithmetics; 3 Classification of Numerical Computation Problems; 4 Real-Valued Functions; 5 Computing Derivatives; 6 Computing Integrals; 7 Finding Where a Function f(x) is Zero; 8 Finding Roots of Polynomial; 9 Solving n Linear Equations in n Unknowns; 10 Eigenvalue and Eigenvector Problems; 11 Problems of Linear Programming; 12 Finding Where Several Functions are Zero; 13 Optimization Problems; 14 Ordinary Differential Equations; 15 Partial Differential Equations; 16 Numerical Methods with Complex Functions; Index
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 11th April 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080471204
Oliver Aberth
Oliver Aberth received his B.S. from City College of New York, his M.S. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and his Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. He is also the author of Computable Analysis (McGraw-Hill, 1980) and Precise Numerical Methods Using C++ (Academic Press, 1998). He was professor of mathematics at Texas A & M University from 1970 to 1999. He is currently professor emeritus at Texas A & M University.
Texas A & M University, College Station, U.S.A.
"No other book on the market can guarantee results to this level of accuracy." -- Mathematical Reviews/MathSciNet, Issue 2008g The book is ideal for classes in numerical analysis taught by mathematics, computer science, or engineering departments. The guaranteed accuracy of the software makes it very useful for professional engineers and scientists who need to solve numerical problems in their work." -- Mathematical Reviews/MathSciNet, Issue 2008g