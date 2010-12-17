Introduction to Practice of Molecular Simulation
1st Edition
Molecular Dynamics, Monte Carlo, Brownian Dynamics, Lattice Boltzmann and Dissipative Particle Dynamics
Description
This book presents the most important and main concepts of the molecular and microsimulation techniques. It enables readers to improve their skills in developing simulation programs by providing physical problems and sample simulation programs for them to use.
Key Features
- Provides tools to develop skills in developing simulations programs
- Includes sample simulation programs for the reader to use
- Appendix explains Fortran and C languages in simple terms to allow the non-expert to use them
Readership
Graduates and researchers in physics, chemistry, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering
Table of Contents
1. Outline of Molecular Simulation and Micro-simulation Methods
2. Outline of Methodology of Simulations
3. Practice of Molecular Dynamics Simulations
4. Practice of Monte Carlo Simulations
5. Practice of Brownian Dynamics Simulations
6. Practice of Dissipative Particle Dynamics Simulations
7. Practice of Lattice Boltzmann Simulations
8. Theoretical Background of Lattice Boltzmann Method
Appendices
A1. Chapman-Enskog Expansion∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙
A2. Generation of Random Numbers According to Gaussian Distribution∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙
A3. Outline of Basic Grammars of FORTRAN and C Languages∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙
A4. Unit Systems of Magnetic Materials∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙
How to Acquire Simulation Programs∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2011
- Published:
- 17th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123851499
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123851482
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323165198
About the Author
Akira Satoh
Affiliations and Expertise
Akita Prefectural University, Yuri-Honjo, Japan
Reviews
"This well-written handbook provides an overview of the current developments in the practice of MD (both deterministic and stochastic), which makes it a useful reference book for software developers and practitioners of MD simulations."--ComputingReviews.com, January 11, 2013