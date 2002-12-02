Introduction to Practical Fluid Flow - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750648851, 9780080495842

Introduction to Practical Fluid Flow

1st Edition

Authors: R. Peter King
eBook ISBN: 9780080495842
Paperback ISBN: 9780750648851
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd December 2002
Page Count: 208
Description

Introduction to Practical Fluid Flow provides information on the the solution of practical fluid flow and fluid transportation problems through the application of fluid dynamics.

Emphasising the solution of practical operating and design problems, the text concentrates on computer-based methods throughout, in keeping with trends in engineering. With a focus on the flow of slurries and non-Newtonian fluids, it will be useful for and engineering students who have to deal with practical fluid flow problems.

Key Features

Emphasises flow of slurries and Non-Newtonian fluids.

Covers the application of fluid dynamics to the solution of practical fluid flow and fluid transportation problems.

Readership

Undergraduate students in metallurgical, chemical and civil engineering; Chemical Technicians, referred to as Process Technicians with employment numbers of approximately 75,000, operate equipment, monitor plant processes and analyze plant materials. Employment in this area is expected to increase due to the growing number of agricultural and medicinal products being developed in chemical process plants. 33,000 practicing Chemical Engineers will also gain valuable knowledge relating to transport properties of fluids in their work with chemical processing; e.g. petroleum refinery, cleaning solvents and food processing.

Table of Contents

Preface; Introduction; Flow of fluids in piping systems; Interaction between fluids and particles; Transportation of slurries; Non-newtonian slurries; Sedimentation and thickening; Index.

Details

About the Author

R. Peter King

Reviews

This book can be used as a text for either an undergraduate or graduate school course for students in chemical, metallurgical, civil and mining engineering curricula. It is also very useful for engineers who have to deal with the flow and handling of slurries. This fluid mechanics textbook is somewhat different from other such books in that it focuses primarily on the transportation and handling of incompressible fluids, both Newtonian and non-Newtonian, and suspensions of solid particles in liquids that form slurries or pastes. A novel feature of this book is the unified treatment of the friction factor. - Chemical Engineering 2004

Ratings and Reviews

