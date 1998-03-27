Introduction to Power Electronics
1st Edition
Description
Building on solid state device and electromagnetic contributions to the series, this text book introduces modern power electronics, that is the application of semiconductor devices to the control and conversion of electrical power. The increased availability of solid state power switches has created a very rapid expansion in applications, from the relatively low power control of domestic equipment, to high power control of industrial processes and very high power control along transmission lines.
This text provides a comprehensive introduction to the entire range of devices and examines their applications, assuming only the minimum mathematical and electronic background. It covers a full year's course in power electronics. Numerous exercises, worked examples and self assessments are included to facilitate self study and distance learning.
Readership
1st/2nd year electrical and electronic engineering undergraduates. Undergraduate mechanical engineers, computer scientists, physicists. Also industrial craft training courses.
Table of Contents
The power electronic system D.C. to D.C. choppers A.C. to D.C. thyristor phase controlled rectifiers D.C. to A.C. inverters A.C. to A.C. voltage regulators D.C. link inverter Switched-mode power supplies Power electronic switches References.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
- Published:
- 27th March 1998
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080535111
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340691434
About the Author
D. Fewson
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Electronic Engineering, Middlesex University, UK.