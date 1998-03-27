Introduction to Power Electronics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340691434, 9780080535111

Introduction to Power Electronics

1st Edition

Authors: D. Fewson
eBook ISBN: 9780080535111
Paperback ISBN: 9780340691434
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 27th March 1998
Page Count: 208
Description

Building on solid state device and electromagnetic contributions to the series, this text book introduces modern power electronics, that is the application of semiconductor devices to the control and conversion of electrical power. The increased availability of solid state power switches has created a very rapid expansion in applications, from the relatively low power control of domestic equipment, to high power control of industrial processes and very high power control along transmission lines.

This text provides a comprehensive introduction to the entire range of devices and examines their applications, assuming only the minimum mathematical and electronic background. It covers a full year's course in power electronics. Numerous exercises, worked examples and self assessments are included to facilitate self study and distance learning.

Readership

1st/2nd year electrical and electronic engineering undergraduates. Undergraduate mechanical engineers, computer scientists, physicists. Also industrial craft training courses.

Table of Contents

The power electronic system D.C. to D.C. choppers A.C. to D.C. thyristor phase controlled rectifiers D.C. to A.C. inverters A.C. to A.C. voltage regulators D.C. link inverter Switched-mode power supplies Power electronic switches References.

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080535111
Paperback ISBN:
9780340691434

About the Author

D. Fewson

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, School of Electronic Engineering, Middlesex University, UK.

