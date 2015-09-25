Introduction to Plasmas and Plasma Dynamics
1st Edition
With Reviews of Applications in Space Propulsion, Magnetic Fusion and Space Physics
Description
Introduction to Plasmas and Plasma Dynamics provides an accessible introduction to the understanding of high temperature, ionized gases necessary to conduct research and develop applications related to plasmas. While standard presentations of introductory material emphasize physics and the theoretical basis of the topics, this text acquaints the reader with the context of the basic information and presents the fundamental knowledge required for advanced work or study.
The book relates theory to relevant devices and mechanisms, presenting a clear outline of analysis and mathematical detail; it highlights the significance of the concepts with reviews of recent applications and trends in plasma engineering, including topics of plasma formation and magnetic fusion, plasma thrusters and space propulsion.
Key Features
- Presents the essential principles of plasma dynamics needed for effective research and development work in plasma applications
- Emphasizes physical understanding and supporting theoretical foundation with reference to their utilization in devices, mechanisms and phenomena
- Covers a range of applications, including energy conversion, space propulsion, magnetic fusion, and space physics.
Readership
Engineers and early career researchers working on plasma applications. Undergraduate and postgraduates students in thermal engineering, fluid engineering, and physics.
Table of Contents
<?xml version="1.0"?>
- Dedication
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. The Plasma Medium and Plasma Devices
- Introduction
- Plasmas in Nature
- Plasmas in Laboratory/Device Applications
- Chapter 2. Kinetic Theory of Gases
- Introduction
- Basic Hypotheses of Kinetic Theory
- Pressure, Temperature, and Internal Energy Concepts
- Kinetic Theory and Transport Processes
- Mathematical Formulation of Equilibrium Kinetic Theory
- Chapter 3. Molecular Energy Distribution and Ionization in Gases
- Introduction
- Molecular Energy
- Ionization in Gases
- Chapter 4. Electromagnetics
- Introduction
- Electric Charges and Electric Fields—Electrostatics
- Electric Currents and Magnetic Fields—Magnetostatics
- Conservation of Charge
- Faraday's Law
- Ampere's Law
- Maxwell's Equations
- Forces and Currents due to Applied Fields
- Plasma Behavior in Gas Discharges
- Illustrative Applications of Maxwell's Equations
- Chapter 5. Plasma Parameters and Regimes of Interaction
- Introduction
- External Parameters
- Particle (Collision) Parameters
- Sheath Formation and Effects
- Plasma Oscillations and Plasma Frequency
- Magnetic Field Related Parameters
- Electrostatic Particle Collection in (Langmuir) Probes
- Chapter 6. Particle Orbit Theory
- Introduction
- Charged Particle Motion in Constant, Uniform Magnetic (B→) Field
- Particle Motion in Uniform Electric and Magnetic Fields
- Particle Motion in Spatially Varying (Inhomogenous) Magnetic Fields
- Particle Motion with Curvature of the Magnetic Field Lines
- Particle Motion in Time-Varying Magnetic Field
- Particle Trapping in Magnetic Mirrors
- Adiabatic Invariants
- Chapter 7. Macroscopic Equations of Plasmas
- Introduction
- Electromagnetic Energy and Momentum Addition to Plasmas
- Conservation Equations of Magnetofluid Mechanics
- Single Fluid Equations of Magnetofluid Mechanics
- The MHD Approximations
- Similarity Parameters
- Chapter 8. Hydromagnetics—Fluid Behavior of Plasmas
- Introduction
- Basic Equations of Continuum Plasma Dynamics
- Transport Effects in Plasmas and Plasma Devices
- Kinematics (and Dynamics) of Magnetic Fields in Plasmas
- Magnetohydrostatics
- Hydromagnetic Stability
- Waves in Plasma—Propagation of Perturbations
- Fluid Waves and Shock Waves in Plasma
- Chapter 9. Plasma Dynamics and Hydromagnetics: Reviews of Applications
- Introduction
- Plasma Acceleration and Energy Conversion
- Plasma Thrusters
- Magnetic Compression and Heating
- Wave Heating of Plasmas
- Magnetic Fusion Plasmas
- Space Plasma Environment and Plasma Dynamics
- Appendix A. Conversion between MKS and Gaussian System
- Appendix B. Definite Integrals – Maxwellian Distribution Functions
- Appendix C. Nomenclature
- Appendix D. Problems
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 25th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128018002
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128016619
About the Author
Thomas York
Dr. Thomas M. York, currently a consultant in aerospace and energy applications, was Professor of Aerospace Engineering at Penn State and Ohio State universities; he also served as staff in the Office of Fusion Energy and Office of Energy Research, US Dept. of Energy. He has an extensive background in National laboratory research collaboration (Los Alamos, Livermore, USAF Astronautics, NASA Labs.) on experimental and theoretical plasma studies. He has specialized in aerospace gas and plasma dynamics, plasma diagnostics, space propulsion, magnetic fusion studies and ionosphere studies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Engineering Consultant, York Scientific Consultants, State College, PA, USA
Haibin Tang
Professor Haibin Tang is Deputy Director of the Department of Aerospace Propulsion School of Astronautics at Beihang University, Beijing, China. His research interests include plasma and fluid physics, advanced propulsion and space systems, numerical modeling, and experimental measurement.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Astronautics, Beihang University, China.