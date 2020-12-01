COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Introduction to Physical Therapy - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323673488, 9780323673518

Introduction to Physical Therapy

6th Edition

Authors: Michael Pagliarulo
eBook ISBN: 9780323673518
Paperback ISBN: 9780323673488
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st December 2020
Page Count: 448
Description

Start your physical therapy career path on the right foot with Introduction to Physical Therapy, 6th Edition. This comprehensive text offers an insightful and thorough overview of both the profession and the practice of physical therapy, including the latest topics and trends surrounding the industry. The first section walks through the key aspects of a career in physical therapy —including the roles of the physical therapist and physical therapist assistant, practice settings, the APTA, laws, policies, and regulations. The second section then goes on to cover the practice of physical therapy — detailing the functions, disorders, and therapies of the major organ systems. This sixth edition also features a new chapter on prevention, health promotion, and wellness in physical therapy practice; as well as updated content, references, and coverage of new trends in health care. Paired with an abundance of learning aides like learning objectives, chapter outlines, review questions, and more; this highly visual text offers the complete foundation needed to successfully grow professional knowledge and skills.

Key Features

  • Overview of the profession combined with clinical information　gives readers a solid foundation in the practice of physical therapy.
  • Chapter on reimbursement covers the fiscal aspects of health care and how reimbursement affects the profession.
  • Chapter on communication and cultural competence　describes how cultural differences influence patient interaction and helps the PTA and PT understand behavior due to cultural differences.
  • Numerous learning aides　include chapter outlines, key terms, learning objectives, questions to ask, boxes, tables, summaries and up to date references, suggested readings and review questions.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Profession
1. The Profession of Physical Therapy: Definition and Development
2. Roles and Characteristics of Physical Therapists
3. The Physical Therapist Assistant
4. American Physical Therapy Association
5. Laws, Regulations, and Policies
6. Financing Health Care and Reimbursement in Physical Therapist Practice
7. Effective Communication for Physical Therapists in the Twenty-First Century

Section 2: Practice
8. Prevention, Health Promotion, and Wellness in Physical Therapist Practice
9. Physical Therapy for Musculoskeletal Conditions
10. Physical Therapy for Neuromuscular Conditions
11. Physical Therapy in Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Conditions
12. Physical Therapy for Integumentary Conditions
13. Physical Therapy for Pediatric Conditions
14. Physical Therapy for the Older Adult

Glossary

Details

About the Author

Michael Pagliarulo

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Physical Therapy, Ithaca College, Ithaca, NY

