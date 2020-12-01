Introduction to Physical Therapy
6th Edition
Description
Start your physical therapy career path on the right foot with Introduction to Physical Therapy, 6th Edition. This comprehensive text offers an insightful and thorough overview of both the profession and the practice of physical therapy, including the latest topics and trends surrounding the industry. The first section walks through the key aspects of a career in physical therapy —including the roles of the physical therapist and physical therapist assistant, practice settings, the APTA, laws, policies, and regulations. The second section then goes on to cover the practice of physical therapy — detailing the functions, disorders, and therapies of the major organ systems. This sixth edition also features a new chapter on prevention, health promotion, and wellness in physical therapy practice; as well as updated content, references, and coverage of new trends in health care. Paired with an abundance of learning aides like learning objectives, chapter outlines, review questions, and more; this highly visual text offers the complete foundation needed to successfully grow professional knowledge and skills.
Key Features
- Overview of the profession combined with clinical information gives readers a solid foundation in the practice of physical therapy.
- Chapter on reimbursement covers the fiscal aspects of health care and how reimbursement affects the profession.
- Chapter on communication and cultural competence describes how cultural differences influence patient interaction and helps the PTA and PT understand behavior due to cultural differences.
- Numerous learning aides include chapter outlines, key terms, learning objectives, questions to ask, boxes, tables, summaries and up to date references, suggested readings and review questions.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Profession
1. The Profession of Physical Therapy: Definition and Development
2. Roles and Characteristics of Physical Therapists
3. The Physical Therapist Assistant
4. American Physical Therapy Association
5. Laws, Regulations, and Policies
6. Financing Health Care and Reimbursement in Physical Therapist Practice
7. Effective Communication for Physical Therapists in the Twenty-First Century
Section 2: Practice
8. Prevention, Health Promotion, and Wellness in Physical Therapist Practice
9. Physical Therapy for Musculoskeletal Conditions
10. Physical Therapy for Neuromuscular Conditions
11. Physical Therapy in Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Conditions
12. Physical Therapy for Integumentary Conditions
13. Physical Therapy for Pediatric Conditions
14. Physical Therapy for the Older Adult
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323673518
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323673488
About the Author
Michael Pagliarulo
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Physical Therapy, Ithaca College, Ithaca, NY
