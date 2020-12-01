Introduction to Physical Therapy

Section 1: Profession

1. The Profession of Physical Therapy: Definition and Development

2. Roles and Characteristics of Physical Therapists

3. The Physical Therapist Assistant

4. American Physical Therapy Association

5. Laws, Regulations, and Policies

6. Financing Health Care and Reimbursement in Physical Therapist Practice

7. Effective Communication for Physical Therapists in the Twenty-First Century

Section 2: Practice

8. Prevention, Health Promotion, and Wellness in Physical Therapist Practice

9. Physical Therapy for Musculoskeletal Conditions

10. Physical Therapy for Neuromuscular Conditions

11. Physical Therapy in Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Conditions

12. Physical Therapy for Integumentary Conditions

13. Physical Therapy for Pediatric Conditions

14. Physical Therapy for the Older Adult

Glossary