Introduction to Physical Therapy
5th Edition
Description
Start your physical therapy career path on the right foot with Introduction to Physical Therapy, 5th Edition. This comprehensive text offers an insightful and thorough overview of both the profession and the practice of physical therapy, including the latest topics and trends surrounding the industry. The first section walks readers through the key aspects of a career in physical therapy, including: roles of the physical therapist and physical therapist assistant, practice settings, the APTA, and laws, policies, and regulations. The second section then goes on to cover the practice of physical therapy: detailing the functions, disorders, and therapies of the major organ systems. Featuring a new full-color design, this new fifth edition incorporates a wealth of updated content, new photos, and numerous learning aides — such as chapter outlines, learning objectives, questions to ask, suggested readings, and review questions — to give readers the complete foundation they need to successfully grow their professional knowledge and skills.
Key Features
- An overview of the profession combined with clinical information guides the reader through everything they need to know to begin their physical therapy education.
- Chapter on reimbursement tells how reimbursement affects the profession and introduces the fiscal aspects of health care and reimbursement for physical therapy services.
- Chapter on communication and cultural competence describes how cultural differences influence patient interaction and helps the PTA and PT understand behavior due to cultural differences.
- Numerous learning aides such as — chapter outlines, key terms, learning objectives, questions to ask, boxes, tables, summaries and up to date references, suggested readings and review questions — enable learning retention.
- The latest information on current trends in health care and the profession of physical therapy keeps readers current on the latest issues.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Profession
1. The profession of Physical Therapy: Definition and Development
2. Roles and Characteristics of Physical Therapy
3. The Physical Therapist Assistant
4. American Physical Therapy Association
5. Laws, Regulations, and Policies
6. Financing Health Care and Reimbursement in Physical Therapy
7. Communication in Physical Therapy in the Twenty-First Century
Section 2: Practice
8. Physical Therapy for Musculoskeletal Conditions
9. Physical Therapy for Neuromuscular Conditions
10. Physical Therapy in Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Conditions
11. Physical Therapy for Integumentary Conditions
12. Physical Therapy for Pediatric Conditions
13. Physical Therapy for the Older Adult
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 16th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323328357
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323328401
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323328364
About the Author
Michael Pagliarulo
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Physical Therapy, Ithaca College, Ithaca, NY