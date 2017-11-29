Introduction to Petroleum Biotechnology
1st Edition
Description
Introduction to Petroleum Biotechnology introduces the petroleum engineer to biotechnology, bringing together the various biotechnology methods that are applied to recovery, refining and remediation in the uses of petroleum and petroleum products.
A significant amount of petroleum is undiscoverable in reservoirs today using conventional and secondary methods. This reference explains how microbial enhanced oil recovery is aiding to produce more economical and environmentally-friendly metabolic events that lead to improved oil recovery. Meanwhile, in the downstream side of the industry, petroleum refining operators are facing the highest levels of environmental regulations while struggling to process more of the heavier crude oils since conventional physical and chemical refining techniques may not be applicable to heavier crudes.
This reference proposes to the engineer and refining manager the concepts of bio-refining applications to not only render heavier crudes as lighter crudes through microbial degradation, but also through biodenitrogenation, biodemetallization and biodesulfurization, making more petroleum derivatives purified and upgraded without the release of more pollutants.
Equipped for both upstream and downstream to learn the basics, this book is a necessary primer for today’s petroleum engineer.
Key Features
- Presents the fundamentals behind petroleum biotechnology for both upstream and downstream oil and gas operations
- Provides the latest technology in reservoir recovery using microbial enhanced oil recovery methods
- Helps readers gain insight into the current and future application of using biotechnology as a refining and fuel blending method for heavy oil and tar sands
Readership
Petroleum engineers; Chemical engineers; Petroleum microbiologists; Reservoir engineers; Biochemical engineers
Table of Contents
- Petroleum Composition and Properties
2. Refinery Products and By-Products
3. Introduction to Petroleum Biotechnology
4. Biorecovery of Crude Oil
5. Biorefining of Crude Oil
6. Biodegradation
7. The Future of Petroleum Biotechnology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 566
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 29th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128052884
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128051511
About the Author
James Speight
James G. Speight is a senior fuel consultant as well as an Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah, USA. He is recognized internationally as an expert in the characterization, properties, and processing of conventional and synthetic fuels and as a chemist with more than 35 years of experience in thermal/process chemistry, thermodynamics, refining of petroleum, heavy oil, and tar sand bitumen, and physics of crude with emphasis on distillation, visbreaking, coking units, and oil-rock or oil catalyst interactions. Speight is currently Editor-in-Chief for the Journal of Petroleum Science and Technology, Energy Sources-Part A: Recovery, Utilization, and Environmental Effects, and Energy Sources-Part B: Economics, Planning, and Policy. He is also the author/editor/compiler of more than 25 books and bibliographies related to fossil fuel processing and environmental issues.
Speight was Chief Scientific Officer and then Chief Executive Officer of the Western Research Institute, Laramie, WY, USA, from 1984 to 2000. During this period he led a staff of more that 150 scientists, engineers, and technicians in developing new technology for gas processing, petroleum, shale oil, tar sand bitumen, and asphalt. Speight has considerable expertise in evaluating new technologies for patentability and commercial application. As a result of his work, he was awarded the Diploma of Honor, National Petroleum Engineering Society, for outstanding contributions to the petroleum industry in 1995 and the Gold Medal of Russian Academy of Sciences (Natural) for outstanding work in the area of petroleum science in 1996. He has also received the Specialist Invitation Program Speakers Award from NEDO (New Energy Development Organization, Government of Japan) in 1987 and again in 1996 for his contributions to coal research. In 2001, he was also awarded the Einstein Medal of the Russian Academy of Sciences (Natural) in recognition of outstanding contributions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and Energy Sources and Adjunct Professor, Chemical and Fuels Engineering, University of Utah, USA
Nour Shafik El-Gendy
Nour El-Gendy is currently the head manager and research analyst of the petroleum microbiology lab at the Egyptian Petroleum Research Institute in Cairo. She is a part time lecturer at the Menoufia University in Egypt. Nour has worked as a lecturer and researcher for other universities and corporations including Cairo University and the National Research Center in Cairo. She has organized and spoken at several conferences worldwide on the topics of petroleum biotechnology and authored and co-authored over 70 publications in multiple technical journals. Nour is active in many organizations like SPE and the Association of Environmental Health and Sciences Foundation, and she is currently Editor on 13 international journals. She earned a BS in Chemistry, a Masters in Biochemistry, a MSC and a PhD degree, all from Cairo University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head Manager, Petroleum Microbiology Lab, Egyptian Petroleum Research Institute, Cairo, Egypt