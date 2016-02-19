Introduction to Parallel Programming
1st Edition
Description
Introduction to Parallel Programming focuses on the techniques, processes, methodologies, and approaches involved in parallel programming.
The book first offers information on Fortran, hardware and operating system models, and processes, shared memory, and simple parallel programs. Discussions focus on processes and processors, joining processes, shared memory, time-sharing with multiple processors, hardware, loops, passing arguments in function/subroutine calls, program structure, and arithmetic expressions. The text then elaborates on basic parallel programming techniques, barriers and race conditions, and nested loops.
The manuscript takes a look at overcoming data dependencies, scheduling summary, linear recurrence relations, and performance tuning. Topics include parallel programming and the structure of programs, effect of the number of processes on overhead, loop splitting, indirect scheduling, block scheduling and forward dependency, and induction variable.
The publication is a valuable reference for researchers interested in parallel programming.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Who Should Read This Book
1.2 Brief Introduction to Parallel Programming
1.3 About the Text
1.4 The Context of This Book
1.5 Add-Ons
2 Tiny Fortran
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Program Structure
2.3 Identifiers
2.4 Declarations: Scalars and Arrays
2.5 I/O
2.6 Array Storage
2.7 Assignment
2.8 Arithmetic Expressions
2.9 If-Then-Else-Endif Blocks
2.10 Loops
2.11 Function/Subroutine Calls
2.12 Passing Arguments in Function/Subroutine Calls
3 Hardware and Operating System Models
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Hardware
3.3 Time-Sharing with a Single Processor
3.4 Time-Sharing with Multiple Processors
3.5 A Brief Description of Tightly Coupled Multiprocessing
3.6 Summary
4 Processes, Shared Memory, and Simple Parallel Programs
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Processes and Processors
4.3 Shared Memory—1
4.4 Forking—Creating Processes
4.5 Joining Processes
4.6 Shared Memory—2
4.7 Processes Are Randomly Scheduled—Contention
4.8 Summary
5 Basic Parallel Programming Techniques
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Loop Splitting
5.3 Ideal Speedup
5.4 Spin-Locks, Contention and Self-Scheduling
5.5 Histogram
5.6 Summary
5.7 Additional Problems
6 Barriers and Race Conditions
6.1 Introduction
6.2 The Barrier Calls
6.3 Expression Splitting
6.4 Summary
6.5 Additional Problems—Elementary Statistics
7 Introduction to Scheduling—Nested Loops
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Variations on Loop Splitting
7.3 Variation on Self-Scheduling
7.4 Indirect Scheduling
7.5 Summary
7.6 Additional Problems
8 Overcoming Data Dependencies
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Induction Variable
8.3 Forward Dependency
8.4 Block Scheduling and Forward Dependency
8.5 Backward Dependency
8.6 Break Out of Loop
8.7 Splittable Loops
8.8 Reordering Loops
8.9 Special Scheduling—Assign Based on Condition
8.10 Additional Problems
9 Scheduling Summary
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Loop Splitting
9.3 Expression Splitting
9.4 Self-Scheduling
9.5 Indirect Scheduling
9.6 Block Scheduling
9.7 Special Scheduling
10 Linear Recurrence Relations—Backward Dependencies
10.1 Introduction to Recurrence Relations
10.2 x(i) = x(i - 1) + y(i)
10.3 x(i) = a(i)x(i - 1) + y(i)
10.4 x(i) = a(i)x(i - 1) + b(i)*x(i - 2)
10.5 Additional Problems—Other Recurrence Relations
11 Performance Tuning
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Parallel Programming and the Structure of Programs
11.3 Positioning the Process_Fork
11.4 The Effect of the Number of Processes on Overhead
11.5 Using Cache Effectively
12 Discrete Event, Discrete Time Simulation
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Description of the Model
12.3 Single-Stream Algorithm and Data Structures
12.4 Single-Stream Program
12.5 Introduction to the Parallel Version
12.6 Data Dependencies in the Parallel Algorithm
12.7 Updating Linked Lists—Contention and Deadlock
12.8 The Parallel Algorithm
12.9 Parallel Program
12.10 Summary
13 Some Applications
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Average and Mean Squared Deviation
13.3 Fitting a Line to Points
13.4 Numerical Integration
13.5 Exploring a Maze
13.6 Traveling Salesman Problem
13.7 General Gaussian Elimination
13.8 Gaussian Elimination for Tridiagonal Matrix
14 Semaphores and Events
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Semaphores
14.3 Events
14.4 Summary
15 Programming Projects
Appendix A—Equivalent C and Fortran Constructs
A.1 Program Structure
A.2 Loops
A.3 Conditionals
A.4 Branches
A.5 Functions and Subroutines
Appendix B—EPF: Fortran77 for Parallel Programming
B.1 Introduction
B.2 Parallel Regions and the Structure of an EPF Module
B.3 Sharing Memory—Private
B.4 Doall-End Doall
B.5 Critical Section-End Critical section
B.6 Barrier
B.7 Barrier Begin-End Barrier
B.8 Spin-Locks
B.9 Events
B.10 Built-In Functions
B.11 Some Subroutines Written in EPF
Appendix C—Parallel Programming on a Uniprocessor Under Unix
C.1 Introduction
C.2 Calling C Programs from Fortran and Vice Versa
C.3 Process_Fork
C.4 Spin-Locks
C.5 Barriers
C.6 Process_Join
C.7 Shared Memory
C.8 Cleanup
C.9 An Example
Bibliography
Index
Order Form for Parallel Programs on Diskette
