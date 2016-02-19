Introduction to Paleolimnology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444533173, 9780080869223

Introduction to Paleolimnology, Volume 11

1st Edition

Series Editors: C.C. Reeves
eBook ISBN: 9780080869223
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 227
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
155.00
131.75
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
227
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080869223

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

C.C. Reeves Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Geosciences, Texas Technological College,

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.