Introduction to Orthotics

UNIT ONE: Orthotic Foundations

1. Foundations of Orthotics

2. Occupation-based Orthotic Intervention

3. Orthotic Processes, Tools, & Techniques

4. Anatomic and Biomechanical Principles related to Orthotic Provision

5. Clinical Examination for Orthotic Intervention

6. Clinical Reasoning for Orthotic Fabrication

UNIT TWO: Orthosis for Conditions and Populations

7. Orthoses for the Wrist

8. Thumb Immobilization Orthoses

9. Hand Immobilization Orthoses

10. Elbow and Forearm Immobilization Orthoses

11. Orthoses for the Shoulder

12. Orthotics for the Fingers

13. Mobilization Orthoses: Serial-static, Dynamic, and Static Progressive Orthoses

14. Orthotic Intervention for Nerve Injuries

15. Orthotic Provision to Manage Spasticity

16. Orthotic Intervention for Older Adults

17. Orthoses for the Pediatric Population

UNIT THREE: Topics Related to Orthosis

18. Lower Extremity Orthotics

19. Casting

20. Upper Extremity Prosthetics

21. Professional Issues related to Orthotic Provision

Glossary

Appendix A

Appendix B

Appendix C