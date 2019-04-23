Introduction to Orthotics
5th Edition
A Clinical Reasoning and Problem-Solving Approach
Description
Develop the critical thinking skills you need to choose and fit effective orthoses for patients with hand injuries and functional deficits. As a combination workbook/textbook, Introduction to Orthotics, 5th Edition uses reader friendly language to cover the theory, design, and fabrication of orthopedic devices. Ideal for use in the classroom or in the clinical setting, it emphasizes upper extremity versus hand orthoses, with additional coverage of lower extremity orthotics and upper extremity prosthetics, and offers case studies promoting clinical reasoning and problem solving as well as an occupation-based approach. This new edition also demonstrates the fine detail of orthotics and equips you with a repertoire of skills and knowledge related to orthoses.
Key Features
- Updated content, references, grading forms and self-evaluation, and case studies provide students and practitioners with the most current and up-to-date information they need to prepare to serve their clients’ needs.
- Combined textbook/workbook format makes it easier to develop fundamental skills in the theory, design, and fabrication of orthoses
- Numerous case studies in each chapter show how concepts relate to real-life clinical practice.
- How-To videos on the Evolve companion website let students watch the construction of orthotics again and again to increase their proficiency.
- Integration of patient safety addresses this important aspect of patient care.
- Spiral binding lets the book lay flat when opened for convenient use while on the job.
- Self-evaluation forms allow you to analyze personal strengths and weaknesses related to new orthotic intervention techniques.
- Review questions and self-quizzes reinforce your comprehension of the material.
- Laboratory exercises test your clinical reasoning and technical skills.
Table of Contents
UNIT ONE: Orthotic Foundations
1. Foundations of Orthotics
2. Occupation-based Orthotic Intervention
3. Orthotic Processes, Tools, & Techniques
4. Anatomic and Biomechanical Principles related to Orthotic Provision
5. Clinical Examination for Orthotic Intervention
6. Clinical Reasoning for Orthotic Fabrication
UNIT TWO: Orthosis for Conditions and Populations
7. Orthoses for the Wrist
8. Thumb Immobilization Orthoses
9. Hand Immobilization Orthoses
10. Elbow and Forearm Immobilization Orthoses
11. Orthoses for the Shoulder
12. Orthotics for the Fingers
13. Mobilization Orthoses: Serial-static, Dynamic, and Static Progressive Orthoses
14. Orthotic Intervention for Nerve Injuries
15. Orthotic Provision to Manage Spasticity
16. Orthotic Intervention for Older Adults
17. Orthoses for the Pediatric Population
UNIT THREE: Topics Related to Orthosis
18. Lower Extremity Orthotics
19. Casting
20. Upper Extremity Prosthetics
21. Professional Issues related to Orthotic Provision
Glossary
Appendix A
Appendix B
Appendix C
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 23rd April 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323523615
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323549714
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323549707
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323549721
About the Author
Brenda Coppard
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Chair, Department of Occupational Therapy, Creighton University, School of Pharmacy and Health Professions, Omaha, NE, USA
Helene Lohman
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Occupational Therapy, Creighton University, School of Pharmacy and Health Professions, Omaha, NE, USA