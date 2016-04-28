Introduction to Optimum Design, Fourth Edition, carries on the tradition of the most widely used textbook in engineering optimization and optimum design courses. It is intended for use in a first course on engineering design and optimization at the undergraduate or graduate level in engineering departments of all disciplines, with a primary focus on mechanical, aerospace, and civil engineering courses.

Through a basic and organized approach, the text describes engineering design optimization in a rigorous, yet simplified manner, illustrates various concepts and procedures with simple examples, and demonstrates their applicability to engineering design problems.

Formulation of a design problem as an optimization problem is emphasized and illustrated throughout the text using Excel and MATLAB as learning and teaching aids. This fourth edition has been reorganized, rewritten in parts, and enhanced with new material, making the book even more appealing to instructors regardless of course level.