Introduction to Optimum Design
4th Edition
Description
Introduction to Optimum Design, Fourth Edition, carries on the tradition of the most widely used textbook in engineering optimization and optimum design courses. It is intended for use in a first course on engineering design and optimization at the undergraduate or graduate level in engineering departments of all disciplines, with a primary focus on mechanical, aerospace, and civil engineering courses.
Through a basic and organized approach, the text describes engineering design optimization in a rigorous, yet simplified manner, illustrates various concepts and procedures with simple examples, and demonstrates their applicability to engineering design problems.
Formulation of a design problem as an optimization problem is emphasized and illustrated throughout the text using Excel and MATLAB as learning and teaching aids. This fourth edition has been reorganized, rewritten in parts, and enhanced with new material, making the book even more appealing to instructors regardless of course level.
Key Features
- Includes basic concepts of optimality conditions and numerical methods that are described with simple and practical examples, making the material highly teachable and learnable
- Presents applications of optimization methods for structural, mechanical, aerospace, and industrial engineering problems
- Provides practical design examples that introduce students to the use of optimization methods early in the book
- Contains chapter on several advanced optimum design topics that serve the needs of instructors who teach more advanced courses
Readership
Upper level undergraduate and graduate engineering students and practitioners studying optimization and engineering design
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Design Optimization
2. Optimum Design Problem Formulation
3. Graphical Optimization and Basic Concepts
4. Optimum Design Concepts: Optimality Conditions
5. More on Optimum Design Concepts: Optimality Conditions
6. Optimum Design with Excel Solver
7. Optimum Design with MATLAB
8. Linear Programming Methods for Optimum Design
9. More on Linear Programming Methods for Optimum Design
10. Numerical Methods for Unconstrained Optimum Design
11. More on Numerical Methods for Unconstrained Optimum Design
12. Numerical Methods for Constrained Optimum Design
13. More on Numerical Methods for Constrained Optimum Design
14. Practical Applications of Optimization
15. Discrete Variable Optimum Design Concepts and Methods
16. Genetic Algorithms for Optimum Design
17. Multi-Objective Optimum Design Concepts and Methods
18. Global Optimization Concepts and Methods
19. Nature-Inspired Search Methods
20. Additional Topics on Optimum Design
Details
- No. of pages:
- 968
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 28th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128008065
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128009185
About the Author
Jasbir Singh Arora
Dr. Arora is the F. Wendell Miller Distinguished Professor, Emeritus, of Civil, Environmental and Mechanical Engineering at the University of Iowa. He was also Director of the Optimal Design Laboratory and Associate Director of the Center for Computer Aided Design. He is an internationally recognized expert in the fields of optimization, numerical analysis, and real-time implementation. His research interests include optimization-based digital human modeling, dynamic response optimization, optimal control of systems, design sensitivity analysis and optimization of nonlinear systems, and parallel optimization algorithms. Dr. Arora has authored two books, co-authored or edited five others, written 160 journal articles, 27 book chapters, 130 conference papers, and more than 300 technical reports.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering & Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Iowa, iowa City, IA, USA