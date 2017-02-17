Introduction to Occupational Therapy - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323444484, 9780323508810

Introduction to Occupational Therapy

5th Edition

Authors: Jane O'Brien
Paperback ISBN: 9780323444484
eBook ISBN: 9780323508810
eBook ISBN: 9780323508834
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 17th February 2017
Page Count: 268
Description

Prepare for success in OT practice with a complete overview of the profession! Introduction to Occupational Therapy, 5th Edition helps you master the roles and responsibilities of the OT practitioner. Content promotes evidence-based OT practice, from client evaluation to planning interventions and goals to reaching optimal outcomes. You’ll also learn valuable skills in clinical reasoning and in providing occupational therapy across the client’s entire lifespan. Written by experienced educator and author Jane Clifford O’Brien, this comprehensive resource discusses today’s OT treatment settings and adds a new chapter on cultural competence.

Key Features

  • Complete coverage of OT practice prepares you for care in areas such as adult, pediatric, geriatric, and mental health.
  • A broad perspective fits the needs of both Occupational Therapy and Occupational Therapy Assistant students.
  • Case studies and activities in each chapter help you apply concepts and develop problem-solving skills.
  • Emphasis on evidence-based practice helps you learn to think logically and use research literature to formulate diagnoses and treatment plans.
  • The OT Practice Framework provides a sound basis for decision making, defining occupational therapy areas of concern and the OT process. 
  • Chapter objectives, key terms, chapter summaries, and review questions highlight important content in each chapter.
  • Student resources on the Evolve companion website include review questions with answers along with crossword puzzles to reinforce what you’ve learned in the book.

Table of Contents

Section I: Occupational Therapy: The Profession 
1. Introductory Questions 
2. Looking Back: A History of Occupational Therapy 
3. Philosophical Principles and Values in Occupational Therapy 
4. Current Issues and Emerging Practice Areas 
5. A Global Perspective of Occupational Therapy  NEW!   
Section II: Occupational Therapy: The Practitioner 
6. From Student to Practitioner: Educational Preparation and Certification 
7. The Occupational Therapy Practitioner: Roles, Responsibilities, and Relationships 
8. Practicing Legally and Ethically 
9. Professional Organizations
Section III: The Practice of Occupational Therapy 
10. Occupational Therapy Practice Framework: Domain and Process 
11. Occupational Therapy Across the Lifespan  
12. Treatment Settings and Models of Health Care 
13. Service Management Functions  
Section IV: The Process of Occupational Therapy 
14. Occupational Therapy Process: Evaluation, Intervention, and Outcomes 
15. Models of Practice and Frames of Reference 
16. Intervention Modalities 
17. Therapeutic Relationships 
18. Therapeutic Reasoning
Appendices 
Glossary

Details

About the Author

Jane O'Brien

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Occupational Therapy Department, Westbrook College of Health Professions, University of New England, Portland, ME

