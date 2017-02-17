Introduction to Occupational Therapy

Section I: Occupational Therapy: The Profession

1. Introductory Questions

2. Looking Back: A History of Occupational Therapy

3. Philosophical Principles and Values in Occupational Therapy

4. Current Issues and Emerging Practice Areas

5. A Global Perspective of Occupational Therapy NEW!

Section II: Occupational Therapy: The Practitioner

6. From Student to Practitioner: Educational Preparation and Certification

7. The Occupational Therapy Practitioner: Roles, Responsibilities, and Relationships

8. Practicing Legally and Ethically

9. Professional Organizations

Section III: The Practice of Occupational Therapy

10. Occupational Therapy Practice Framework: Domain and Process

11. Occupational Therapy Across the Lifespan

12. Treatment Settings and Models of Health Care

13. Service Management Functions

Section IV: The Process of Occupational Therapy

14. Occupational Therapy Process: Evaluation, Intervention, and Outcomes

15. Models of Practice and Frames of Reference

16. Intervention Modalities

17. Therapeutic Relationships

18. Therapeutic Reasoning

Appendices

Glossary

