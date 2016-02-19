Introduction to Nonparametric Detection with Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122821509, 9780080956282

Introduction to Nonparametric Detection with Applications, Volume 119

1st Edition

Editors: Jerry Gibson James Melsa
eBook ISBN: 9780080956282
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 240
Description

Even with the advances in signal processing and digital communications, robustness to uncertain channel statistics continues to be a fundamental issue in the design and performance analysis of today's communications, radar, and sonar systems. The variability of digital communications systems consistently challenges the communications system designer, while new applications have channels that almost defy accurate modeling. As a result, parametric detectors, which are excellent when model assumptions are satisfied, do not maintain the satisfactory performance necessary for detection.

This core IEEE Press reissue is the only book devoted solely to nonparametric detection - the key to maintaining good performance over a wide range of conditions. Throughout, the authors employ the classical Neyman-Pearson approach, which is widely applicable to detection problems in communications, radar, sonar, acoustics, and geophysics. Topics covered include: nonparametric detection theory, basic detection theory, one-input and two-input detectors and performance, tied observations, dependent sample performance, and engineering applications.

