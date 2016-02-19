Introduction to Nonlinear Laser Spectroscopy focuses on the principles of nonlinear laser spectroscopy. This book discusses the experimental techniques of nonlinear optics and spectroscopy.

Comprised of seven chapters, this book starts with an overview of the stimulated Raman effect and coherent anti-Stokes Raman spectroscopy, which can be used in a varied way to generate radiation in the ultraviolet and vacuum-ultraviolet areas. This text then explains the simplest quantum-mechanical system consisting of an isolated entity with energy eigenstates |b> and |a> having energies Eb and Ea (Eb > Ea), respectively. Other chapters examine the exciting possibilities started by saturated absorption and related techniques, including improved spectroscopic precision, studies of collisional dynamics, and better measurements of fundamental constants and of basic units. The final chapter deals with the method of infrared spectrophotography, which combines efficient detection, time resolution, and coherent infrared. Spectroscopists and graduate students will find this book extremely useful.