Introduction to Neuropharmacology presents the action of drugs as it relates to nervous system. It discusses the purposes into which drugs are use (e.g. as contraceptives and anti-riot agents). It addresses the differences between physiology and pharmacology. Some of the topics covered in the book are the factors affecting responses to drugs; properties of drugs; the kinetics of drug-receptor interactions; dose-response relationship; the principles of synaptic transmission; criteria for synaptic transmitters; somatic motor system; drugs affecting neuromuscular transmission; and drugs which act post-synaptically. The venoms and toxins that affect neuromuscular transmission are covered. The subdivisions of the autonomic nervous system are discussed. The text describes the autonomic ganglion stimulants. A study of the drugs mimicking parasympathetic stimulation is presented. A chapter is devoted to the drugs with antagonist actions on adrenoceptors. Another section focuses on the clinical uses of local anaesthetic drugs and the neurotransmitters in the central nervous system. The book can provide useful information to dentists, doctors, pharmacists, neurologists, students, and researchers.