Introduction to Neuropharmacology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723612711, 9781483183688

Introduction to Neuropharmacology

1st Edition

Authors: Philip B. Bradley
eBook ISBN: 9781483183688
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 30th January 1989
Page Count: 362
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Introduction to Neuropharmacology presents the action of drugs as it relates to nervous system. It discusses the purposes into which drugs are use (e.g. as contraceptives and anti-riot agents). It addresses the differences between physiology and pharmacology. Some of the topics covered in the book are the factors affecting responses to drugs; properties of drugs; the kinetics of drug-receptor interactions; dose-response relationship; the principles of synaptic transmission; criteria for synaptic transmitters; somatic motor system; drugs affecting neuromuscular transmission; and drugs which act post-synaptically. The venoms and toxins that affect neuromuscular transmission are covered. The subdivisions of the autonomic nervous system are discussed. The text describes the autonomic ganglion stimulants. A study of the drugs mimicking parasympathetic stimulation is presented. A chapter is devoted to the drugs with antagonist actions on adrenoceptors. Another section focuses on the clinical uses of local anaesthetic drugs and the neurotransmitters in the central nervous system. The book can provide useful information to dentists, doctors, pharmacists, neurologists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Part 1 General Principles

1 Characteristics of Drug Action

2 Factors Affecting Responses to Drugs

3 The Principles of Synaptic Transmission

Part 2 The Peripheral Nervous System

4 The Somatic Motor System

5 Drugs Affecting Neuromuscular Transmission

6 The Autonomic Nervous System

7 Drugs Affecting the Parasympathetic System

8 Drugs Affecting the Sympathetic System

9 Drugs with Non-Synaptic Actions

Part 3 The Central Nervous System

10 Synaptic Transmission in the Central Nervous System

11 Anesthetics, Hypnotics and Sedatives

12 Neuroleptic Drugs

13 Anti-Anxiety Drugs

14 Anticonvulsant Drugs

15 Analgesic Drugs

16 Central Stimulant Drugs

17 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Affective Disorders

18 Psychotomimetic Drugs and Drugs of Abuse

19 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Neurological Disorders

20 Miscellaneous Centrally Acting Drugs

References to Sources of Illustrations

Further Reading

Index




Details

No. of pages:
362
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483183688

About the Author

Philip B. Bradley

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.