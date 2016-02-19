Introduction to Neuropharmacology
1st Edition
Description
Introduction to Neuropharmacology presents the action of drugs as it relates to nervous system. It discusses the purposes into which drugs are use (e.g. as contraceptives and anti-riot agents). It addresses the differences between physiology and pharmacology. Some of the topics covered in the book are the factors affecting responses to drugs; properties of drugs; the kinetics of drug-receptor interactions; dose-response relationship; the principles of synaptic transmission; criteria for synaptic transmitters; somatic motor system; drugs affecting neuromuscular transmission; and drugs which act post-synaptically. The venoms and toxins that affect neuromuscular transmission are covered. The subdivisions of the autonomic nervous system are discussed. The text describes the autonomic ganglion stimulants. A study of the drugs mimicking parasympathetic stimulation is presented. A chapter is devoted to the drugs with antagonist actions on adrenoceptors. Another section focuses on the clinical uses of local anaesthetic drugs and the neurotransmitters in the central nervous system. The book can provide useful information to dentists, doctors, pharmacists, neurologists, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Part 1 General Principles
1 Characteristics of Drug Action
2 Factors Affecting Responses to Drugs
3 The Principles of Synaptic Transmission
Part 2 The Peripheral Nervous System
4 The Somatic Motor System
5 Drugs Affecting Neuromuscular Transmission
6 The Autonomic Nervous System
7 Drugs Affecting the Parasympathetic System
8 Drugs Affecting the Sympathetic System
9 Drugs with Non-Synaptic Actions
Part 3 The Central Nervous System
10 Synaptic Transmission in the Central Nervous System
11 Anesthetics, Hypnotics and Sedatives
12 Neuroleptic Drugs
13 Anti-Anxiety Drugs
14 Anticonvulsant Drugs
15 Analgesic Drugs
16 Central Stimulant Drugs
17 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Affective Disorders
18 Psychotomimetic Drugs and Drugs of Abuse
19 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Neurological Disorders
20 Miscellaneous Centrally Acting Drugs
References to Sources of Illustrations
Further Reading
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
- Published:
- 30th January 1989
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483183688