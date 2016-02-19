Introduction to Molecular Energy Transfer intends to provide an elementary introduction to the subject of molecular energy transfer and relaxation. The book covers the foundation of molecular energy transfer such as quantum mechanics; the vibrational state of molecules; and vibrational energy transfer and the experimental methods for its study. Coverage also includes the different kinds of energy transfer in gases; vibrational relaxation in condensed phases; electronic states and interactions; electronic energy as a result of intermolecular interaction; radiationless electronic transition; and rotational energy transfer. The text is recommended for students, graduates, and researchers in the fields of physics and chemistry, especially those who would like to know more about molecular energy transfer.

Table of Contents



Contents

Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 Foundations for Molecular Energy Transfer

1.1 Postulates of Quantum Mechanics

1.2 Quantum Mechanics of Conservative Systems

1.3 Quantum Mechanics of Nonconservative Systems

1.4 Transition Probabilities

1.5 Fermi's Golden Rule

1.6 Semiclassical Collision Theory

1.7 Equilibrium and Statistical Considerations

1.8 Interaction of Radiation and Matter

Chapter 2 Vibrational States of Molecules

2.1 Quantum Mechanics of Diatomic Molecules

2.2 Polyatomic Molecules and Normal Modes

2.3 Example: Symmetric Linear Triatomic Molecules

2.4 Experimental Observations in Linear Triatomics: C02

2.5 Experimental Observations in Polyatomic Molecules: Propynal

2.6 Group Theory and Molecular Vibrations

2.7 Density of Vibrational States

2.8 Local Mode Description of Molecular Vibrations

Chapter 3 Experimental Methods for Studies of Vibrational Energy Transfer

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Time-Resolved Laser Excited Fluorescence

3.3 Stimulated Raman Excitation

3.4 Steady State Fluorescence Measurements

3.5 Double Resonance Experiments

3.6 Ultrasonic Absorption and Dispersion Experiments

3.7 Shock Tube Experiments

Chapter 4 Vibration-to-Translation (V-T) Energy Transfer in Gases

4.1 Reporting of Experimental Results

4.2 Example I: Carbon Monoxide

4.3 Example II: Hydrogen

4.4 Simple Theories of V-T Energy Transfer

4.5 Theory and Experiment: Application to H2 and CO

4.6 Angular Dependence and Extension to Polyatomic Systems

4.7 An Anomaly: Nitric Oxide

4.8 Hydrogen Halides

4.9 Chemical Interactions and Vibrational Relaxation

Chapter 5 Vibration-to-Vibration Transfer in Gases

5.1 Simple Theoretical Considerations

5.2 Critical Examination of Experimental Results

5.3 V-V Transfer Caused by Long-Range Interactions

5.4 Experimental Tests of Long-Range Interaction Theory

5.5 Highly Excited Systems—The Treanor-Teare Distribution

5.6 Vibrational Relaxation in Polyatomic Systems

5.7 Vibrational Relaxation in Electronically Excited Molecules

Chapter 6 Vibrational Relaxation in Condensed Phases

6.1 Relaxation in Inert Matrices at Cryogenic Temperatures

6.2 Relaxation in Cryogenic Liquids

6.3 Vibrational Relaxation in Liquids at Room Temperature

Chapter 7 Electronic States and Interactions

7.1 The Hydrogen Atom

7.2 The Helium Atom, Determinantal Basis Functions, Configuration Interaction

7.3 Molecules: The Born-Oppenheimer Approximation

7.4 Simple Molecules: The LCAO-MO Model

7.5 Electronic Matrix Elements

Chapter 8 Electronic Energy Transfer Resulting from Inter molecular Interaction

8.1 Near-Resonant Transfer of Electronic Excitation in Gas Phase Atoms

8.2 Quenching of Electronic Excitation in Atoms Caused by Curve Crossing

8.3 Collisional Electronic Transfer from Atoms to Simple Molecules

8.4 Collisional Electronic Relaxation in Large Polyatomic Molecules

8.5 Intermolecular Transfer in Condensed Media—Forster Transfer

Chapter 9 Radiationless Electronic Transitions in Molecules

9.1 Spectroscopic Experimental Investigations

9.2 Model for Intramolecular Processes—Two Level

9.3 Many-Level Model for Intramolecular Electronic Energy Transfer

9.4 Qualitative Picture for Radiationless Relaxation in Organic Molecules

9.5 Numerical Examples: Benzene and Biacetyl

9.6 Intermediate Cases

9.7 Detailed Numerical Calculations

Chapter 10 Rotational Energy Transfer

10.1 Rotational States of Molecules

10.2 Experimental Investigations of Rotational Energy Transfer

10.3 Theoretical Description of Rotational Relaxation

10.4 Rotational Relaxation in Condensed Phases

Index