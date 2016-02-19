Introduction to Modern Physics
2nd Edition
Introduction to Modern Physics, Second Edition is a 16-chapter text that discusses the principles of modern physics. This book deals first with the basic topics of modern science including the atomic nature of matter and electricity; the theory of relativity; the old quantum theory; waves and particles; and the Schrödinger equation. The subsequent chapters cover other general topics of molecular spectra, superconductivity, and the biological effects of radiation, illustrating the fundamental quantum theory of angular momentum and the harmonic oscillator. The remaining chapters explore the properties of nucleus, nuclear transformation, and interactions of particles. This book is an invaluable source for undergraduate quantum mechanics students.
1 The Atomic Nature of Matter and Electricity
1.1 Kinetic Theory of Gases
1.2 The Electron
1.3 Determination of Avogadro's Number
Problems
2 The Theory of Relativity
2.1 Experiments Preceding the Theory of Relativity
2.2 Explanations
2.3 The Lorentz Transformation
2.4 Relativistic Dynamics; Four-Vectors
Problems
3 The Old Quantum Theory
3.1 Black-Body Radiation
3.2 The Photoelectric Effect
3.3 Line Spectra and the Bohr Atom
3.4 The Correspondence Principle
3.5 The Franck-Hertz Experiment
4 Waves and Particles
4.1 X-Rays
4.2 Matter Waves
4.3 Wave Packets
4.4 The Uncertainty Principle
Problems
5 Schrodinger Equation I: One Dimension
5.1 Construction of the Schrodinger Equation
5.2 Boundary Conditions
5.3 Probability Current
5.4 One-Dimensional Square Well Potential
5.5 Barrier Penetration
5.6 Expectation Values and Operators
5.7 The Harmonic Oscillator
Problems
6 Schrodinger Equation II: Three Dimensions
6.1 Extension of the Schrodinger Equation to Three Dimensions
6.2 Spherically Symmetric Potentials and Angular Momentum
6.3 Measurement of Angular Momentum
6.4 An Example: The Three-Dimensional Harmonic Oscillator
6.5 The Radial Equation
6.6 The Three-Dimensional Square Well
6.7 Scattering of Particles from a Spherically Symmetric Potential
Problems
7 The Hydrogen Atom
7.1 Wavefunctions for More than One Particle
7.2 Energy Levels of the Hydrogen Atom
7.3 Fine Structure in the Hydrogen Spectrum
7.4 Spin and Relativity
Problems
8 Further Applications of Quantum Theory
8.1 Time-Independent Perturbation Theory
8.2 Identical Particles
8.3 The Helium Atom
8.4 The Periodic Table of the Elements
Problems
9 Atomic and Molecular Spectra
9.1 Atomic Spectroscopy
9.2 The Zeeman Effect Revisited
9.3 Molecular Structure
9.4 Molecular Spectra
Problems
10 Atomic Radiation
10.1 Time-Dependent Perturbation Theory; Transition Rates
10.2 Spontaneous Transitions
10.3 Selection Rules
10.4 Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation — The Maser and the Laser
Problems
11 Quantum Statistics
11.1 The Three Kinds of Statistics; An Example
11.2 Derivation of the General Form for Each Distribution Function
11.3 Applications of Bose-Einstein Statistics
11.4 Application of Fermi-Dirac Statistics: Free Electron Theory of Metals
Summary
Problems
12 The Electronic Structure of Solids
12.1 Energy Levels for a System of Ν Atoms
12.2 Traveling Electron Waves in a Solid
12.3 Solutions of Schrodinger's Equation for a Periodic Potential
12.4 Superconductivity
12.5 Brillouin Zones and the Fermi Surface
12.6 Insulators and Semiconductors
Problems
13 Nuclear Radiation
13.1 Early Work with Radioactivity
13.2 Passage of Radiation through Matter
13.3 Positron Annihilation
13.4 Recoilless Resonant Absorption of Gamma Rays (Mossbauer Effect)
13.5 Biological Effects of Radiation
Problems
14 Properties of the Nucleus
14.1 Charge
14.2 Radius
14.3 Angular Momentum and Magnetic Dipole Moment
14.4 Electric Quadrupole Moment
14.5 Mass and Binding Energy
14.6 Parity
14.7 Stability
14.8 Shell Structure
14.9 Collective Motions
14.10 Properties of the Deuteron
Problems
15 Nuclear Transformations
15.1 Theory of Alpha Decay
15.2 Theory of Beta Decay
15.3 Gamma Decay
15.4 Nuclear Reactions
Problems
16 Particles and Interactions
16.1 Meson Theory of the Nuclear Force
16.2 Properties of the Pion
16.3 Leptons and the Weak Interaction
16.4 Discovery of "Strange Particles"
16.5 Conservation Laws
16.6 Properties of the Κ Mesons
16.7 Resonances
16.8 Classification of Particles
16.9 Unified Theories
Problems
Appendix Α: Probability and Statistics
Appendix B: Derivation of the Bragg Scattering Law
Appendix C: Solution of the Radial Equation for the Hydrogen Atom or Hydrogenlike Ion
Appendix D: Table of Atomic Species
Appendix E: "Stable" Particles
Appendix F: Table of Physical Constants
Answers to Selected Problems
Index
