Introduction to Modern Physics, Second Edition is a 16-chapter text that discusses the principles of modern physics. This book deals first with the basic topics of modern science including the atomic nature of matter and electricity; the theory of relativity; the old quantum theory; waves and particles; and the Schrödinger equation. The subsequent chapters cover other general topics of molecular spectra, superconductivity, and the biological effects of radiation, illustrating the fundamental quantum theory of angular momentum and the harmonic oscillator. The remaining chapters explore the properties of nucleus, nuclear transformation, and interactions of particles. This book is an invaluable source for undergraduate quantum mechanics students.

Table of Contents



Preface

Preface to the First Edition

Acknowledgments

1 The Atomic Nature of Matter and Electricity

1.1 Kinetic Theory of Gases

1.2 The Electron

1.3 Determination of Avogadro's Number

Problems

2 The Theory of Relativity

2.1 Experiments Preceding the Theory of Relativity

2.2 Explanations

2.3 The Lorentz Transformation

2.4 Relativistic Dynamics; Four-Vectors

Problems

3 The Old Quantum Theory

3.1 Black-Body Radiation

3.2 The Photoelectric Effect

3.3 Line Spectra and the Bohr Atom

3.4 The Correspondence Principle

3.5 The Franck-Hertz Experiment

4 Waves and Particles

4.1 X-Rays

4.2 Matter Waves

4.3 Wave Packets

4.4 The Uncertainty Principle

Problems

5 Schrodinger Equation I: One Dimension

5.1 Construction of the Schrodinger Equation

5.2 Boundary Conditions

5.3 Probability Current

5.4 One-Dimensional Square Well Potential

5.5 Barrier Penetration

5.6 Expectation Values and Operators

5.7 The Harmonic Oscillator

Problems

6 Schrodinger Equation II: Three Dimensions

6.1 Extension of the Schrodinger Equation to Three Dimensions

6.2 Spherically Symmetric Potentials and Angular Momentum

6.3 Measurement of Angular Momentum

6.4 An Example: The Three-Dimensional Harmonic Oscillator

6.5 The Radial Equation

6.6 The Three-Dimensional Square Well

6.7 Scattering of Particles from a Spherically Symmetric Potential

Problems

7 The Hydrogen Atom

7.1 Wavefunctions for More than One Particle

7.2 Energy Levels of the Hydrogen Atom

7.3 Fine Structure in the Hydrogen Spectrum

7.4 Spin and Relativity

Problems

8 Further Applications of Quantum Theory

8.1 Time-Independent Perturbation Theory

8.2 Identical Particles

8.3 The Helium Atom

8.4 The Periodic Table of the Elements

Problems

9 Atomic and Molecular Spectra

9.1 Atomic Spectroscopy

9.2 The Zeeman Effect Revisited

9.3 Molecular Structure

9.4 Molecular Spectra

Problems

10 Atomic Radiation

10.1 Time-Dependent Perturbation Theory; Transition Rates

10.2 Spontaneous Transitions

10.3 Selection Rules

10.4 Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation — The Maser and the Laser

Problems

11 Quantum Statistics

11.1 The Three Kinds of Statistics; An Example

11.2 Derivation of the General Form for Each Distribution Function

11.3 Applications of Bose-Einstein Statistics

11.4 Application of Fermi-Dirac Statistics: Free Electron Theory of Metals

Summary

Problems

12 The Electronic Structure of Solids

12.1 Energy Levels for a System of Ν Atoms

12.2 Traveling Electron Waves in a Solid

12.3 Solutions of Schrodinger's Equation for a Periodic Potential

12.4 Superconductivity

12.5 Brillouin Zones and the Fermi Surface

12.6 Insulators and Semiconductors

Problems

13 Nuclear Radiation

13.1 Early Work with Radioactivity

13.2 Passage of Radiation through Matter

13.3 Positron Annihilation

13.4 Recoilless Resonant Absorption of Gamma Rays (Mossbauer Effect)

13.5 Biological Effects of Radiation

Problems

14 Properties of the Nucleus

14.1 Charge

14.2 Radius

14.3 Angular Momentum and Magnetic Dipole Moment

14.4 Electric Quadrupole Moment

14.5 Mass and Binding Energy

14.6 Parity

14.7 Stability

14.8 Shell Structure

14.9 Collective Motions

14.10 Properties of the Deuteron

Problems

15 Nuclear Transformations

15.1 Theory of Alpha Decay

15.2 Theory of Beta Decay

15.3 Gamma Decay

15.4 Nuclear Reactions

Problems

16 Particles and Interactions

16.1 Meson Theory of the Nuclear Force

16.2 Properties of the Pion

16.3 Leptons and the Weak Interaction

16.4 Discovery of "Strange Particles"

16.5 Conservation Laws

16.6 Properties of the Κ Mesons

16.7 Resonances

16.8 Classification of Particles

16.9 Unified Theories

Problems

Appendix Α: Probability and Statistics

Appendix B: Derivation of the Bragg Scattering Law

Appendix C: Solution of the Radial Equation for the Hydrogen Atom or Hydrogenlike Ion

Appendix D: Table of Atomic Species

Appendix E: "Stable" Particles

Appendix F: Table of Physical Constants

Answers to Selected Problems

Index