Introduction to Modern Biochemistry

Table of Contents



Foreword to the First Edition

Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the First Edition

Introduction

I Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry

1. Hydrocarbons as Parent Substances

2. Functional Groups

3. Polymeric Compounds

4. Isomerisms

5. Reactions with Biochemical Significance

Bibliography

II Amino Acids

1. Chemical Properties

2. Individual Amino Acids

3. Separation of Amino Acids

Bibliography

III Peptides

1. Structure and Nomenclature

2. Determination of Amino Acid Sequence in Peptides

3. Naturally Occurring Peptides

Bibliography

IV Proteins

1. Structure of Proteins

2. Primary Structure

3. Secondary Structure

4. Tertiary Structure and Denaturation

5. Molecular Weights of Proteins

6. Colloidal Nature of Proteins

7. Purification and Check of Purity

8. Classification of Globular Proteins

9. Plasma Proteins

Bibliography

V Enzymes and Biocatalysis

1. Chemical Nature of Enzymes

2. Chemical Equilibria and Chemical Energetics

3. Catalysts and Enzymes

4. Dynamic Equilibrium and the Steady State

5. Energetic Coupling and Energy-Rich Compounds

6. Specificity of Enzyme Catalysis

7. Michaelis' Theory

8. The Mechanism of Enzyme Catalysis

9. Conditions for Enzyme Activity

10. Classification and Nomenclature of Enzymes

Bibliography

VI Coenzymes

1. Coenzymes and Prosthetic Groups

2. Coenzymes and Vitamins

3. Structure and Classification of Coenzymes

4. Coenzymes of the Oxidoreductases

5. Group-Transferring Coenzymes

6. Coenzymes of Lyases, Isomerases, and Ligases

Bibliography

VII Nucleic Acids and Protein Biosynthesis

1. Bases, Nucleosides, and Nucleotides

2. Biosynthesis and Degradation of Nucleotides

3. Structure of Nucleic Acids

4. Deoxyribonucleic Acid as Carrier of Genetic Information

5. The Transfer of Information: Biosynthesis of DNA and RNA

6. Protein Biosynthesis

7. Mode of Action of Genes

8. Biochemistry of Viruses

9. Nucleic Acid-Cleaving Enzymes and Phosphatases

Bibliography

VIII Metabolism of Proteins

1. Proteolytic Enzymes

2. Endopeptidases

3. Exopeptidases and Dipeptidases

4. Outline of the Metabolism of Amino Acids

5. Decarboxylation of Amino Acids

6. Transamination

7. Oxidative Deamination

8. Urea Cycle

9. Fate of the Carbon Skeleton of Amino Acids

10. Degradation to Activated Fatty Acids: Oxidative Decarboxylation

11. Metabolism of Aromatic Amino Acids

12. Amino Acids Supplying C1 Fragments

13. Ketoglutaric Acid or C4-Dicarboxylic-Acid-Supplying Amino Acids

Bibliography

IX Porphyrins and Hemins

1. Biosynthesis of the Porphyrin System

2. Chemical Constitution of Heme

3. Multiplicity of Porphyrin Catalysis

4. The Significance and Reactions of Blood Pigment

5. Degradation of the Blood Pigment

6. Cytochromes, Catalases, and Peroxidases. Chlorophyll

Bibliography

X Biologic Oxidation—Metabolism of Oxygen

1. Combustion and Biologic Oxidation

2. Oxidation as a Loss of Electrons

3. The Redox Potential

4. The Respiratory Chain

5. The Electron-Transport Particles

6. Oxidative Phosphorylation (Respiratory Chain Phosphorylation)

7. Other Oxygen-Activating Enzymes

Bibliography

XI Carbon Dioxide Formation in the Citrate Cycle

1. Significance of the Citrate Cycle

2. The Individual Steps

3. Energy Yield of the Citrate Cycle

4. Relations to Synthetic Tasks. Glyoxylate Cycle

Bibliography

XII Fats and Fat Metabolism

1. Chemical Composition of Fats

2. Fats as Depot Material

3. β-Oxidation of Fatty Acids

4. Formation of Acetoacetate—"Ketogenesis 5. Metabolism of Branched-Chain Fatty Acids

6. Biosynthesis of Fatty Acids

Bibliography

XIII Phosphatides, Cerebrosides, Gangliosides

1. Occurrence and Classification

2. Glycerophosphatides

3. Biosynthesis and Degradation of Glycerophosphatides

4. Sphingolipids

Bibliography

XIV Isoprenoid Lipids: Steroids and Carotenoids

1. Biosynthesis of Cholesterol

2. Nomenclature and Stereochemistry of the Steroids

3. Sterols and Plant Steroids

4. Vitamin D

5. Bile Acids

6. Steroid Hormones

7. Carotenoids

8. Vitamin A and Visual Purple

9. Tocopherol, Phylloquinone, Ubiquinone, and Plastoquinone

Bibliography

XV Simple Sugars, Monosaccharides

1. Nomenclature and Definitions

2. Hemiacetal Formulas

3. General Reactions of Monosaccharides

4. The Individual Sugars

5. Interconversion of Sugars

6. Glucose Oxidation Through the Pentose Phosphate Cycle

7. Glycolysis and Alcoholic Fermentation

8. The Metabolism of Fructose

9. Aerobic Carbohydrate Breakdown

10. Resynthesis of Glucose: Gluconeogenesis

Bibliography

XVI Photosynthesis

1. Importance of Photosynthesis

2. Photophosphorylation

3. Photolysis of Water

4. Binding of CO2 and Reduction to Carbohydrate

5. Further Synthetic Activities of Plants

Bibliography

XVII Glycosides, Oligosaccharides, Polysaccharides

1. The Glycoside Bond

2. Disaccharides

3. Enzymic Cleavage of Oligosaccharides

4. Biosynthesis of Glycosides and Oligosaccharides

5. Polysaccharides: Homoglycanes

6. Enzymic Breakdown of Polysaccharides

7. Mucopolysaccharides

Bibliography

XVIII Correlations in Intermediary Metabolism

1. Metabolism of Carbohydrates

2. Metabolism of Fatty Acids

3. Citrate Cycle and Respiratory Chain

4. Metabolism of Proteins

5. The Common Pool of Intermediary Metabolism

Bibliography

XIX Topochemistry of the Cell

1. The Nucleus of the Cell

2. The Endoplasmic Reticulum

3. Mitochondria

4. The Cytoplasm

5. Significance of the Compartments

Bibliography

XX Hormones

1. Principle of Hormonal Regulation

2. Adrenocortical Hormones

3. Gonadal Hormones

4. Thryroid Hormones

5. Hormones of the Adrenal Medulla

6. The Hormone of the Pineal Gland

7. The Parathyroid Hormone

8. The Pancreatic Hormones

9. Hypophyseal Hormones

10. Hormonal Regulation of Blood Glucose

11. Hormonal Control of the Menstrual Cycle

12. Tissue Hormones

13. Hormones of Invertebrates

14. Pheromones

15. Growth Substances of Plants

Bibliography

XXI Mineral Metabolism

1. Water Balance

2. Water as Solvent

3. Active Transport

4. Acid-Base Equilibrium

5. Metabolism of Alkali and of Chloride

6. Calcium and Phosphate Metabolism

7. Iron and Zinc

Bibliography

XXII Nutrition and Vitamins

1. Caloric Value and ATP Yield

2. Essential Food Components

3. Vitamins

4. Fat-Soluble Vitamins

5. Water-Soluble Vitamins

Bibliography

XXIII Special Biochemical Functions of Certain Organs

1. The Digestive Tract

2. The Liver

3. Blood

4. Kidney and Urine

5. Other Excretion Products

6. Biochemistry of Muscles

7. Biochemistry of Nerve Conduction

8. Summary

Bibliography

Appendix

Index