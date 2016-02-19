Introduction to Microprocessors introduces the practicing engineer to microprocessors and covers topics ranging from components for information processing to hardware structures and addressing modes, along with support software and structured programming. General principles are illustrated with examples from commercial microprocessors.

Comprised of 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of digital information processing systems and their components, including logic circuits and large scale integration (LSI) digital circuits. A basic microprocessor structure is then described, and case studies highlighting the possible range of applications for the microprocessor are presented, from student projects and interferometry to traffic light simulation. Subsequent chapters focus on the addressing modes that are provided in the instruction set of the microprocessor; the processor-memory switch; and the software necessary to support the development of microprocessor implementations. The book also considers development systems before concluding with some examples and their solutions.

This monograph is intended primarily for practicing engineers and engineering students.