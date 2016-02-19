Introduction to Microprocessors
1st Edition
Description
Introduction to Microprocessors introduces the practicing engineer to microprocessors and covers topics ranging from components for information processing to hardware structures and addressing modes, along with support software and structured programming. General principles are illustrated with examples from commercial microprocessors.
Comprised of 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of digital information processing systems and their components, including logic circuits and large scale integration (LSI) digital circuits. A basic microprocessor structure is then described, and case studies highlighting the possible range of applications for the microprocessor are presented, from student projects and interferometry to traffic light simulation. Subsequent chapters focus on the addressing modes that are provided in the instruction set of the microprocessor; the processor-memory switch; and the software necessary to support the development of microprocessor implementations. The book also considers development systems before concluding with some examples and their solutions.
This monograph is intended primarily for practicing engineers and engineering students.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Components for Information Processing
2 Hardware Structures
3 Case Studies
4 Addressing Modes
5 Comparison of Devices: The Processor-Memory Switch
6 Comparison of Devices: The Instruction Set
7 Support Software
8 Structured Programming
9 Development Systems
10 Worked Examples
Exercises
References
Glossary
Appendices
1 Instruction Sets
2 Machine Code Representation
3 Peripheral Interfaces
4 Peripheral Hardware
5 Two's Complement
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483263106