Introduction to Microprocessors and Microcontrollers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750659895, 9780080495729

Introduction to Microprocessors and Microcontrollers

1st Edition

Authors: John Crisp
eBook ISBN: 9780080495729
Paperback ISBN: 9780750659895
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 13th November 2003
Page Count: 288
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
34.99
29.74
4300.00
3655.00
53.64
45.59
49.95
42.46
37.95
32.26
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
28.99
24.64
35.95
30.56
47.95
40.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Assuming only a general science education this book introduces the workings of the microprocessor, its applications, and programming in assembler and high level languages such as C and Java. Practical work and knowledge-check questions contribute to building a thorough understanding with a practical focus. The book concludes with a step-by-step walk through a project based on the PIC microcontroller. The concise but clearly written text makes this an ideal book for electronics and IT students and a wide range of technicians and engineers, including IT systems support staff, and maintenance / service engineers.

Key Features

Crisp's conversational style introduces the fundamentals of the micro (microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems on a chip) in a way that is utterly painless but technically spot-on: the talent of a true teacher. Microprocessors and microcontrollers are covered in one book, reflecting the importance of embedded systems in today's computerised world. *Practical work and knowledge-check questions support a lively text to build a firm understanding of the subject.

Readership

Students IT / computing and electronics: vocational and other pre-degree; Higher Education: first year and foundation courses. Technician: IT, PC repair, PC installation; technical sales

Table of Contents

Basic microprocessor systems Binary - the way micros count Hexadecimal - the way we communicate with micros How micros calculate An introduction to logic gates and their uses Registers and memories A microprocessor-based system A typical 8-bit microprocessor Programming - using machine code and assembly language High Level Languages The development of microprocessors and microcontrollers The Pentium family The PowerPC. The Alpha 64 A survey of microcontrollers and how to use them How to use a microcontrollers for a real project Interfacing Test equipment and fault-finding Quiz time answers Further reading Index

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080495729
Paperback ISBN:
9780750659895

About the Author

John Crisp

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical Author and Lecturer, Suffolk, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.