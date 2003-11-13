Introduction to Microprocessors and Microcontrollers
1st Edition
Description
Assuming only a general science education this book introduces the workings of the microprocessor, its applications, and programming in assembler and high level languages such as C and Java. Practical work and knowledge-check questions contribute to building a thorough understanding with a practical focus. The book concludes with a step-by-step walk through a project based on the PIC microcontroller. The concise but clearly written text makes this an ideal book for electronics and IT students and a wide range of technicians and engineers, including IT systems support staff, and maintenance / service engineers.
Key Features
Crisp's conversational style introduces the fundamentals of the micro (microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems on a chip) in a way that is utterly painless but technically spot-on: the talent of a true teacher. Microprocessors and microcontrollers are covered in one book, reflecting the importance of embedded systems in today's computerised world. *Practical work and knowledge-check questions support a lively text to build a firm understanding of the subject.
Readership
Students IT / computing and electronics: vocational and other pre-degree; Higher Education: first year and foundation courses. Technician: IT, PC repair, PC installation; technical sales
Table of Contents
Basic microprocessor systems Binary - the way micros count Hexadecimal - the way we communicate with micros How micros calculate An introduction to logic gates and their uses Registers and memories A microprocessor-based system A typical 8-bit microprocessor Programming - using machine code and assembly language High Level Languages The development of microprocessors and microcontrollers The Pentium family The PowerPC. The Alpha 64 A survey of microcontrollers and how to use them How to use a microcontrollers for a real project Interfacing Test equipment and fault-finding Quiz time answers Further reading Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2003
- Published:
- 13th November 2003
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080495729
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750659895
About the Author
John Crisp
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical Author and Lecturer, Suffolk, UK