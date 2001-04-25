Introduction to Micrometeorology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780120593545, 9780080489261

Introduction to Micrometeorology, Volume 79

2nd Edition

Series Editors: James Holton
Authors: Paul Arya
eBook ISBN: 9780080489261
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120593545
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th April 2001
Page Count: 420
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
87.00
73.95
11400.00
9690.00
134.54
114.36
125.00
106.25
94.95
80.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
74.00
62.90
91.95
78.16
121.95
103.66
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Introduction to Micrometeorology is intended as a textbook for courses in micrometeorology for undergraduate students (juniors or seniors) in meteorology or environmental science, as well as for an introductory graduate-level course in boundary-layer meteorology. It will also serve as a good reference for professional meteorologists, environmental scientists and engineers, particularly those interested in problems of air pollution, atmospheric-biospheric interactions, wind-engineering and engineering meteorology.

The book outlines basic laws and concepts, before using qualitative descriptions to introduce more complex theories. This new edition is updated and expanded, as are the references. Each chapter features worked-through problems and exercises.

Readership

Undergraduate students in meteorology; postgraduate students in agriculture, engineering, and forestry

Details

No. of pages:
420
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080489261
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120593545

Reviews

Review of the First Edition
"It is up-to-date, comprehensive, logically organized, and clearly written. ...It is a book that meteorologists and environmental scientists and engineers alike will want in their personal libraries. ...In addition, many instructors will find it an excellent text for either senior- or graduate-level classes in boundary layer meteorology." --Robert D. Bornstein, BULLETIN AMERICAN METEOROLOGICAL SOCIETY

"...designed to serve as a textbook for introductory undergraduate and graduate students with a minimal mathematical background. This edition has a new chapter covering stratified atmospheric boundary layers along with example problems that are worked out in each chapter, an expanded list of references, and other updated material." --BULLETIN OF THE AMERICAN METEOROLOGICAL SOCIETY, November 2001

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

James Holton Series Editor

James R. Holton was Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington until his death in 2004. A member of the National Academies of Science, during his career he was awarded every major honor available in the atmospheric sciences including AGU’s Revelle Medal.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA

About the Authors

Paul Arya Author

Affiliations and Expertise

North Carolina State University, Raleigh, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.