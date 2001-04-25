Introduction to Micrometeorology, Volume 79
2nd Edition
Description
Introduction to Micrometeorology is intended as a textbook for courses in micrometeorology for undergraduate students (juniors or seniors) in meteorology or environmental science, as well as for an introductory graduate-level course in boundary-layer meteorology. It will also serve as a good reference for professional meteorologists, environmental scientists and engineers, particularly those interested in problems of air pollution, atmospheric-biospheric interactions, wind-engineering and engineering meteorology.
The book outlines basic laws and concepts, before using qualitative descriptions to introduce more complex theories. This new edition is updated and expanded, as are the references. Each chapter features worked-through problems and exercises.
Readership
Undergraduate students in meteorology; postgraduate students in agriculture, engineering, and forestry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 25th April 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080489261
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120593545
Reviews
Review of the First Edition
"It is up-to-date, comprehensive, logically organized, and clearly written. ...It is a book that meteorologists and environmental scientists and engineers alike will want in their personal libraries. ...In addition, many instructors will find it an excellent text for either senior- or graduate-level classes in boundary layer meteorology." --Robert D. Bornstein, BULLETIN AMERICAN METEOROLOGICAL SOCIETY
"...designed to serve as a textbook for introductory undergraduate and graduate students with a minimal mathematical background. This edition has a new chapter covering stratified atmospheric boundary layers along with example problems that are worked out in each chapter, an expanded list of references, and other updated material." --BULLETIN OF THE AMERICAN METEOROLOGICAL SOCIETY, November 2001
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
James Holton Series Editor
James R. Holton was Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington until his death in 2004. A member of the National Academies of Science, during his career he was awarded every major honor available in the atmospheric sciences including AGU’s Revelle Medal.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA
About the Authors
Paul Arya Author
Affiliations and Expertise
North Carolina State University, Raleigh, U.S.A.