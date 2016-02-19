Introduction to Micrometeorology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120644902, 9780080959825

Introduction to Micrometeorology, Volume 42

1st Edition

Authors: Paul Arya
eBook ISBN: 9780080959825
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1988
Page Count: 307
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
66.95
56.91
82.00
69.70
53.95
45.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Energy Budget Near the Surface. Radiation Balance Near the Surface. Soil Temperatures and Heat Transfer. Air Temperature and Humidity in the PBL. Wind Distribution in the PBL. An Introduction to Viscous Flows. Fundamentals of Turbulence. Semiempirical Theories of Turbulence. Neutral Boundary Layers. Momentum and Heat Exchanges with Homogeneous Surfaces. Evaporation from Homogeneous Surfaces. Marine Atmospheric Boundary Layer. Nonhomogeneous Boundary Layers. Agricultural and Forest Micrometeorology. References. Index.

Description

This up-to-date textbook is highly recommended for introductory courses offered at undergraduate and graduate levels. Coverage begins with basic fluid and thermodynamical laws and concepts, then moves on to cover such major topics as momentum and heat exchanges with homogeneous surfaces, nonhomogeneous boundary layers, fundamentals of turbulence, and more. This book introduces the reader to theoretical concepts and quantitative relations through qualitative descriptions based upon observations.

Readership

Undergraduate and graduate meteorology students, boundary-layer meteorologists, air pollution meteorologists, agricultural and forest micrometeorologists, and environmental scientists and engineers.

Details

No. of pages:
307
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080959825

Reviews

@qu:"This book carries all essential attributes of an introductory graduate/undergraduate text, but will serve scientists in applied meteorology as a source for information as well...The book is well written and can be recommended highly as introductory reading...I think, the book is well worth its price." @source:--GEOPHYSICS AND BIOCLIMATOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Paul Arya Author

Affiliations and Expertise

North Carolina State University, Raleigh, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.