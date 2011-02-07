Introduction to Medical-Surgical Nursing
5th Edition
Description
With just the right level of information to equip you to effectively care for adults and older adults, Linton's Introduction to Medical-Surgical Nursing, 5th Edition is the leading LPN/LVN text in its field. Covering both med-surg and psychiatric mental health conditions and disorders, it addresses your role in a variety of care settings, emphasizes culturally competent care and holistic nursing, and thoroughly covers all relevant NCLEX-PN Test Plan content. Abundant real-life case studies clearly show how to apply what you've learned to clinical practice.
Key Features
- Features separate chapters on common, high-profile disorders (including hypertension, diabetes, and shock), providing an in-depth understanding for patient care.
- Offers foundational units on basic concepts related to the health care system, care settings, the nursing process, leadership, nutrition, the older adult, growth and nutrition, legal/ethical considerations, evidence-based nursing care, and many more essential topics, avoiding repetition later in the text
- Includes a separate, comprehensive unit on the older adult and related disorders — no other LPN/LVN med-surg text has as much coverage of this primary patient group.
- Includes a separate, comprehensive unit on psychosocial responses to illness, psychiatric disorders, and substance abuse — eliminating the need for a separate psychiatric mental health nursing text.
- Emphasizes content related to the NCLEX-PN Test Plan, including health promotion, nutrition, legal/ethical issues, HIPAA, and prevention of medication/medical errors.
- Offers in-depth pharmacology coverage: the Pharmacology Tutorial covers drug classifications, how drugs work, and nursing responsibilities; Pharmacology Capsules boxes provide medication information, precautions for use, interactions, and side/adverse effects; and Pharmacology and Medications tables in body systems chapters include classification, use/action, side/adverse effects, and nursing interventions — all with the goal of reducing medication errors on the job and equipping you to pass the NCLEX exam.
- Assists with assignment and supervision, helping you assign tasks to nurse assistants, patient care techs, and unlicensed assistive personnel, and making sure you understand the difference between delegation, management, supervision, and assignment of tasks on the health care team.
- Features Diagnostic Tests and Procedures tables for a quick reference to MRI, CT, Doppler flow, lumbar puncture tests for neurologic disorders, and much more.
- Highlights timely information with Health Promotion boxes, Cultural Considerations boxes, Nutrition Considerations boxes, and Complementary and Alternative Therapies boxes.
- Provides bulleted lists of nursing instructions for Patient Teaching Plans, stressing the role and responsibility of the LPN/LVN to reinforce patient education.
- Provides consistent Nursing Care Plans that reinforce the nursing process and focus on critical thinking, and Put on Your Thinking Cap Critical Thinking boxes encourage you to pause and consider the practical implications of what you have just read.
Table of Contents
Unit One: Patient Care Concepts
Chapter 1: The Health Care System
Chapter 2: Patient Care Settings
Chapter 3: Legal and Ethical Considerations
Chapter 4: The Leadership Role of the Licensed Practical Nurse
Chapter 5: The Nurse-Patient Relationship
Chapter 6: Cultural Aspects of Nursing Care
Chapter 7: The Nurse and the Family
Chapter 8: Health and Illness
Chapter 9: Nutrition
Chapter 10: Developmental Processes
Chapter 11: The Older Patient
Chapter 12: The Nursing Process and Critical Thinking
Unit Two: Physiologic Responses to Illness
Chapter 13: Inflammation, Infection, and Immunity
Chapter 14: Fluid and Electrolytes
Chapter 15: Pain Management
Unit Three: Acute Care
Chapter 16: First Aid and Emergency Care and Disaster Management
Chapter 17: Surgical Care
Chapter 18: Intravenous Therapy
Chapter 19: Shock
Unit Four: Long-Term Care and Home Health Care
Chapter 20: Falls
Chapter 21: Immobility
Chapter 22: Confusion
Chapter 23: Incontinence
Chapter 24: Loss, Death, and End-of-Life Care
Unit Five: Cancer
Chapter 25: The Patient with Cancer
Chapter 26: The Ostomy Patient
Unit Six: Neurologic Disorders
Chapter 27: Neurologic Disorders
Chapter 28: Cerebrovascular Accident
Chapter 29: Spinal Cord Injury
Unit Seven: Respiratory Disorders
Chapter 30: Acute Respiratory Disorders
Chapter 31: Chronic Respiratory Disorders
Unit Eight: Hematologic and Immunologic Disorders
Chapter 32: Hematologic Disorders
Chapter 33: Immunologic Disorders
Chapter 34: HIV/AIDS
Unit Nine: Cardiovascular Disorders
Chapter 35: Cardiac Disorders
Chapter 36: Vascular Disorders
Chapter 37: Hypertension
Unit Ten: Digestive Disorders
Chapter 38: Digestive Tract Disorders
Chapter 39: Disorders of the Liver, Gallbladder, and Pancreas
Unit Eleven: Urologic Disorders
Chapter 40: Urologic Disorders
Unit Twelve: Musculoskeletal Disorders
Chapter 41: Connective Tissue Disorders
Chapter 42: Fractures
Chapter 43: Amputations
Unit Thirteen: Endocrine Disorders
Chapter 44: Pituitary and Adrenal Disorders
Chapter 45: Thyroid and Parathyroid Disorders
Chapter 46: Diabetes Mellitus and Hypoglycemia
Unit Fourteen: Reproductive Disorders
Chapter 47: Female Reproductive Disorders
Chapter 48: Male Reproductive Disorders
Chapter 49: Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Unit Fifteen: Integumentary Disorders
Chapter 50: Skin Disorders
Unit Sixteen: Disorders of the Eyes, Ears, Nose, and Throat
Chapter 51: Eye and Vision Disorders
Chapter 52: Ear and Hearing Disorders
Chapter 53: Nose, Sinus, and Throat Disorders
Unit Seventeen: Mental Health and Illness
Chapter 54: Psychological Responses to Illness
Chapter 55: Psychiatric Disorders
Chapter 56: Substance-Related Disorders
References and Readings
Illustration Credits
Glossary (including Abbreviations, formerly Appendix A)
Index
Answers to Review Questions
ISMP's List of Error-Prone Abbreviations, Symbols, and Dose Designations (inside back cover)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 7th February 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455703753
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293631
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455754892
About the Author
Adrianne Linton
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Family Community Care Systems, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, School of Nursing, San Antonio, TX