Introduction to Medical-Surgical Nursing - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781437717082, 9781455703753

Introduction to Medical-Surgical Nursing

5th Edition

Authors: Adrianne Linton
eBook ISBN: 9781455703753
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th February 2011
Page Count: 1440
Description

With just the right level of information to equip you to effectively care for adults and older adults, Linton's Introduction to Medical-Surgical Nursing, 5th Edition is the leading LPN/LVN text in its field. Covering both med-surg and psychiatric mental health conditions and disorders, it addresses your role in a variety of care settings, emphasizes culturally competent care and holistic nursing, and thoroughly covers all relevant NCLEX-PN Test Plan content. Abundant real-life case studies clearly show how to apply what you've learned to clinical practice.

Key Features

  • Features separate chapters on common, high-profile disorders (including hypertension, diabetes, and shock), providing an in-depth understanding for patient care.

  • Offers foundational units on basic concepts related to the health care system, care settings, the nursing process, leadership, nutrition, the older adult, growth and nutrition, legal/ethical considerations, evidence-based nursing care, and many more essential topics, avoiding repetition later in the text

  • Includes a separate, comprehensive unit on the older adult and related disorders — no other LPN/LVN med-surg text has as much coverage of this primary patient group.

  • Includes a separate, comprehensive unit on psychosocial responses to illness, psychiatric disorders, and substance abuse — eliminating the need for a separate psychiatric mental health nursing text.

  • Emphasizes content related to the NCLEX-PN Test Plan, including health promotion, nutrition, legal/ethical issues, HIPAA, and prevention of medication/medical errors.

  • Offers in-depth pharmacology coverage: the Pharmacology Tutorial covers drug classifications, how drugs work, and nursing responsibilities; Pharmacology Capsules boxes provide medication information, precautions for use, interactions, and side/adverse effects; and Pharmacology and Medications tables in body systems chapters include classification, use/action, side/adverse effects, and nursing interventions — all with the goal of reducing medication errors on the job and equipping you to pass the NCLEX exam.

  • Assists with assignment and supervision, helping you assign tasks to nurse assistants, patient care techs, and unlicensed assistive personnel, and making sure you understand the difference between delegation, management, supervision, and assignment of tasks on the health care team.

  • Features Diagnostic Tests and Procedures tables for a quick reference to MRI, CT, Doppler flow, lumbar puncture tests for neurologic disorders, and much more.

  • Highlights timely information with Health Promotion boxes, Cultural Considerations boxes, Nutrition Considerations boxes, and Complementary and Alternative Therapies boxes.

  • Provides bulleted lists of nursing instructions for Patient Teaching Plans, stressing the role and responsibility of the LPN/LVN to reinforce patient education.

  • Provides consistent Nursing Care Plans that reinforce the nursing process and focus on critical thinking, and Put on Your Thinking Cap Critical Thinking boxes encourage you to pause and consider the practical implications of what you have just read.

Table of Contents

Unit One: Patient Care Concepts

Chapter 1: The Health Care System

Chapter 2: Patient Care Settings

Chapter 3: Legal and Ethical Considerations

Chapter 4: The Leadership Role of the Licensed Practical Nurse

Chapter 5: The Nurse-Patient Relationship

Chapter 6: Cultural Aspects of Nursing Care

Chapter 7: The Nurse and the Family

Chapter 8: Health and Illness

Chapter 9: Nutrition

Chapter 10: Developmental Processes

Chapter 11: The Older Patient

Chapter 12: The Nursing Process and Critical Thinking

Unit Two: Physiologic Responses to Illness

Chapter 13: Inflammation, Infection, and Immunity

Chapter 14: Fluid and Electrolytes

Chapter 15: Pain Management

Unit Three: Acute Care

Chapter 16: First Aid and Emergency Care and Disaster Management

Chapter 17: Surgical Care

Chapter 18: Intravenous Therapy

Chapter 19: Shock

Unit Four: Long-Term Care and Home Health Care

Chapter 20: Falls

Chapter 21: Immobility

Chapter 22: Confusion

Chapter 23: Incontinence

Chapter 24: Loss, Death, and End-of-Life Care

Unit Five: Cancer

Chapter 25: The Patient with Cancer

Chapter 26: The Ostomy Patient

Unit Six: Neurologic Disorders

Chapter 27: Neurologic Disorders

Chapter 28: Cerebrovascular Accident

Chapter 29: Spinal Cord Injury

Unit Seven: Respiratory Disorders

Chapter 30: Acute Respiratory Disorders

Chapter 31: Chronic Respiratory Disorders

Unit Eight: Hematologic and Immunologic Disorders

Chapter 32: Hematologic Disorders

Chapter 33: Immunologic Disorders

Chapter 34: HIV/AIDS

Unit Nine: Cardiovascular Disorders

Chapter 35: Cardiac Disorders

Chapter 36: Vascular Disorders

Chapter 37: Hypertension

Unit Ten: Digestive Disorders

Chapter 38: Digestive Tract Disorders

Chapter 39: Disorders of the Liver, Gallbladder, and Pancreas

Unit Eleven: Urologic Disorders

Chapter 40: Urologic Disorders

Unit Twelve: Musculoskeletal Disorders

Chapter 41: Connective Tissue Disorders

Chapter 42: Fractures

Chapter 43: Amputations

Unit Thirteen: Endocrine Disorders

Chapter 44: Pituitary and Adrenal Disorders

Chapter 45: Thyroid and Parathyroid Disorders

Chapter 46: Diabetes Mellitus and Hypoglycemia

Unit Fourteen: Reproductive Disorders

Chapter 47: Female Reproductive Disorders

Chapter 48: Male Reproductive Disorders

Chapter 49: Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Unit Fifteen: Integumentary Disorders

Chapter 50: Skin Disorders

Unit Sixteen: Disorders of the Eyes, Ears, Nose, and Throat

Chapter 51: Eye and Vision Disorders

Chapter 52: Ear and Hearing Disorders

Chapter 53: Nose, Sinus, and Throat Disorders

Unit Seventeen: Mental Health and Illness

Chapter 54: Psychological Responses to Illness

Chapter 55: Psychiatric Disorders

Chapter 56: Substance-Related Disorders

References and Readings

Illustration Credits

Glossary (including Abbreviations, formerly Appendix A)

Index

Answers to Review Questions

ISMP's List of Error-Prone Abbreviations, Symbols, and Dose Designations (inside back cover)

Details

No. of pages:
1440
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455703753
About the Author

Adrianne Linton

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Family Community Care Systems, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, School of Nursing, San Antonio, TX

