Introduction to Mechanisms of Hormone Action considers the mechanisms of hormone action on cellular and genetic level. This book is composed of nine chapters that cover some basic aspects of cell structure and function. The opening chapter presents a brief introduction to the chemical nature and sources of local and general hormones, as well as the multicellular organization and control in cells. The succeeding chapters are devoted to the mechanisms of action of some hormones in the cell membrane, including acetylcholine, insulin, and adrenaline. Other chapters are concerned with the hormones acting at the genetic level, such as cortisone, sex steroids, and ecdysone. The final chapter discusses the action of growth hormones on ribosomal translation of mRNA. This book is of value to endocrinologists, cell biologists, and geneticists.