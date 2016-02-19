Introduction to Mechanisms of Hormone Action - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483213477, 9781483226903

Introduction to Mechanisms of Hormone Action

1st Edition

Authors: P. Catherine Clegg
eBook ISBN: 9781483226903
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 108
Description

Introduction to Mechanisms of Hormone Action considers the mechanisms of hormone action on cellular and genetic level. This book is composed of nine chapters that cover some basic aspects of cell structure and function. The opening chapter presents a brief introduction to the chemical nature and sources of local and general hormones, as well as the multicellular organization and control in cells. The succeeding chapters are devoted to the mechanisms of action of some hormones in the cell membrane, including acetylcholine, insulin, and adrenaline. Other chapters are concerned with the hormones acting at the genetic level, such as cortisone, sex steroids, and ecdysone. The final chapter discusses the action of growth hormones on ribosomal translation of mRNA. This book is of value to endocrinologists, cell biologists, and geneticists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Hormones, Their Nature and Sources

Chapter 2 The Multicellular Organization and Levels of Control

Chapter 3 Hormones and the Cell Membrane: I Acetylcholine

Chapter 4 Hormones and the Cell Membrane: II Insulin

Chapter 5 The Action of Hormones on Intracellular Enzymes: Adrenaline

Chapter 6 Hormones Acting at the Level of the Gene: I Cortisone

Chapter 7 Hormones Acting at the Level of the Gene: II Sex Steroids—Oestrogens and Androgens

Chapter 8 Hormones Acting at the Level of the Gene: III Ecdysone

Chapter 9 Growth Hormone: an Action on Ribosomal Translation of Messenger R.N.A.

Index


Details

No. of pages:
108
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483226903

About the Author

P. Catherine Clegg

