Introduction to Maternity and Pediatric Nursing
8th Edition
Description
Get a solid foundation in maternity and pediatric nursing! Written in a clear, concise, friendly style, Introduction to Maternity and Pediatric Nursing, 8th Edition is the complete guide to caring for maternity and pediatric patients. This best-selling text is organized by developmental stages, discussions of pediatric disorders by body system from simple-to-complex and health-to-illness, and includes a focus on family health. This edition also contains newly updated NCLEX® style review questions, new case studies, new content on zika virus, QSEN and safety, and expanded phases of pregnancy.
Key Features
- Evidence-based maternal-child content prepares you for the LVN/LPN to achieve higher levels of learning, a goal expressed by the IOM Committee on the Future of Nursing.
- Over 42 detailed, updated nursing skills introduce you to skills unique to maternity and pediatric care.
- Over 25 nursing care plans feature seven different formats/themes/styles, including unfolding case studies.
- The beginning concepts of critical thinking introduces you to this idea as a basis for clinical nursing care.
- Updated content on the influence of microbiomes on non-invasive pregnancy and newborn nursing care addresses its impact on the adult health of the newborn.
- Step-by-step application of the nursing process covers the hospital, home, community and use in improving global health.
- Expanded cultural practices as they relate to pregnancy, delivery and pediatric care in the community.
- Coverage of the use of expanding new technologies and computerized medication administration reinforce the nursing process and strengthen problem-solving skills as applied to maternity nursing.
Table of Contents
UNIT I: An Overview of Maternity and Pediatric Nursing
1. The Past, Present, and Future
UNIT II: Maternal-Newborn Nursing and Women’s Health
2. Human Reproductive Anatomy and Physiology
3. Fetal Development
4. Prenatal Care and Adaptations to Pregnancy
5. Nursing Care of Women with Complications during Pregnancy
6. Nursing Care of Mother and Infant during Labor and Birth
7. Nursing Management of Pain during Labor and Birth
8. Nursing Care of Women with Complications during Labor and Birth
9. The Family after Birth
10. Nursing Care of Women with Complications Following Birth
11. The Nurse’s Role in Women’s Health Care
12. The Term Newborn
13. Preterm and Post-Term Newborns
14. The Newborn with a Perinatal Injury or Congenital Malformation
UNIT III: The Growing Child and Family
15. An Overview of Growth, Development, and Nutrition
16. The Infant
17. The Toddler
18. The Preschool Child
19. The School-Age Child
20. The Adolescent
UNIT IV: Adapting Care to the Pediatric Patient
21. The Child’s Experience of Hospitalization
22. Health Care Adaptations for the Child and Family
UNIT V: The Child Needing Nursing Care
23. The Child with a Sensory or Neurological Condition
24. The Child with a Musculoskeletal Condition
25. The Child with a Respiratory Disorder
26. The Child with a Cardiovascular Disorder
27. The Child with a Condition of the Blood, Blood-Forming Organs or Lymphatic System
28. The Child with a Gastrointestinal Condition
29. The Child with a Genitourinary Condition
30. The Child with a Skin Condition
31. The Child with a Metabolic Condition
32. Childhood Communicable Diseases, Bioterrorism, Natural Disasters and the Maternal-Child Patient
33. The Child with an Emotional or Behavioral Condition
UNIT VI: The Changing Health Care Environment
34. Complementary and Alternative Therapies in Maternity and Pediatric Nursing
APPENDIXES
Appendix A. Standard Precautions and Transmission-Based Isolation Precautions
Appendix B. Sequence for Donning and Removing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
Appendix C. The Joint Commission’s Lists of Dangerous Abbreviations, Acronyms, and Symbols
Appendix D. Commonly Used Abbreviations in Maternity and Pediatric Nursing
Appendix E. Common Spanish Phrases for Maternity and Pediatric Nursing
Appendix F. Multilingual Glossary of Symptoms
Appendix G. Conversion of Pounds and Ounces to Grams for Newborn Weights
Appendix H. Normal Vital Signs and Temperature Equivalents of Infants and Children
Appendix I. Pediatric Laboratory Reference
Appendix J. Blood Pressure Classifications in Children
Bibliography and Reader References
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 878
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2019
- Published:
- 5th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323483971
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323550673
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323550666
About the Author
Gloria Leifer
Gloria Leifer, MA, RN, CNE
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Obstetric and Pediatric Nursing, Riverside City College, Riverside, CA