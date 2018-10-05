Introduction to Maternity and Pediatric Nursing

UNIT I: An Overview of Maternity and Pediatric Nursing

1. The Past, Present, and Future

UNIT II: Maternal-Newborn Nursing and Women’s Health

2. Human Reproductive Anatomy and Physiology

3. Fetal Development

4. Prenatal Care and Adaptations to Pregnancy

5. Nursing Care of Women with Complications during Pregnancy

6. Nursing Care of Mother and Infant during Labor and Birth

7. Nursing Management of Pain during Labor and Birth

8. Nursing Care of Women with Complications during Labor and Birth

9. The Family after Birth

10. Nursing Care of Women with Complications Following Birth

11. The Nurse’s Role in Women’s Health Care

12. The Term Newborn

13. Preterm and Post-Term Newborns

14. The Newborn with a Perinatal Injury or Congenital Malformation

UNIT III: The Growing Child and Family

15. An Overview of Growth, Development, and Nutrition

16. The Infant

17. The Toddler

18. The Preschool Child

19. The School-Age Child

20. The Adolescent

UNIT IV: Adapting Care to the Pediatric Patient

21. The Child’s Experience of Hospitalization

22. Health Care Adaptations for the Child and Family

UNIT V: The Child Needing Nursing Care

23. The Child with a Sensory or Neurological Condition

24. The Child with a Musculoskeletal Condition

25. The Child with a Respiratory Disorder

26. The Child with a Cardiovascular Disorder

27. The Child with a Condition of the Blood, Blood-Forming Organs or Lymphatic System

28. The Child with a Gastrointestinal Condition

29. The Child with a Genitourinary Condition

30. The Child with a Skin Condition

31. The Child with a Metabolic Condition

32. Childhood Communicable Diseases, Bioterrorism, Natural Disasters and the Maternal-Child Patient

33. The Child with an Emotional or Behavioral Condition

UNIT VI: The Changing Health Care Environment

34. Complementary and Alternative Therapies in Maternity and Pediatric Nursing

APPENDIXES

Appendix A. Standard Precautions and Transmission-Based Isolation Precautions

Appendix B. Sequence for Donning and Removing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Appendix C. The Joint Commission’s Lists of Dangerous Abbreviations, Acronyms, and Symbols

Appendix D. Commonly Used Abbreviations in Maternity and Pediatric Nursing

Appendix E. Common Spanish Phrases for Maternity and Pediatric Nursing

Appendix F. Multilingual Glossary of Symptoms

Appendix G. Conversion of Pounds and Ounces to Grams for Newborn Weights

Appendix H. Normal Vital Signs and Temperature Equivalents of Infants and Children

Appendix I. Pediatric Laboratory Reference

Appendix J. Blood Pressure Classifications in Children

Bibliography and Reader References

Glossary