Introduction to Materials Science
1st Edition
Description
The approach of this concise but comprehensive introduction, covering all major classes of materials, is right for not just materials science students and professionals, but also for those in engineering, physics and chemistry, or other related disciplines. The characteristics of all main classes of materials, metals, polymers and ceramics, are explained with reference to real-world examples. So each class of material is described, then its properties are explained, with illustrative examples from the leading edge of application.
This edition contains new material on nanomaterials and nanostructures, and includes a study of degradation and corrosion, and a presentation of the main organic composite materials. Illustrative examples include carbon fibres, the silicon crystal, metallic glasses, and diamond films. Applications explored include ultra-light aircraft, contact lenses, dental materials, single crystal blades for gas turbines, use of lasers in the automotive industry, cables for cable cars, permanent magnets and molecular electronic devices.
Key Features
- Covers latest materials including nanomaterials and nanostructures
- Real-world case studies bring the theory to life and illustrate the latest in good design
- All major classes of materials are covered in this concise yet comprehensive volume
Readership
Materials science students and practitioners. Those in engineering, physics or chemistry
Table of Contents
Contents: Materials; Atoms, Molecules and the Chemical Bond; Structure of Materials; Metals; Organic Polymers and Ceramics; Elastic Behaviour of Solids; Structural Defects in Crystals; Alloys and Phase Diagrams; Phase Transformation; Microstructures; Tensile Behaviour of Materials; Factors Influencing Mechanical Properties; Fracture and Toughness; Physical Properties; Corrosion, Degradation and Ageing; Composite Materials; Nanomaterials and Nanostructured Materials; Appendices; Bibliography; Glossary; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 4th April 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080950716
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9782842992866
About the Author
Jean Mercier
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium
Gerald Zambelli
Affiliations and Expertise
Physical Metallurgy Laboratory, Ecole polytechnique federale de Lausanne, Switzerland
Wilfried Kurz
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Physical Metallurgy Laboratory, Ecole polytechnique federale de Lausanne, Switzerland