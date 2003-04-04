Introduction to Materials Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9782842992866, 9780080950716

Introduction to Materials Science

1st Edition

Authors: Jean Mercier Gerald Zambelli Wilfried Kurz
eBook ISBN: 9780080950716
Paperback ISBN: 9782842992866
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 4th April 2003
Page Count: 460
Description

The approach of this concise but comprehensive introduction, covering all major classes of materials, is right for not just materials science students and professionals, but also for those in engineering, physics and chemistry, or other related disciplines. The characteristics of all main classes of materials, metals, polymers and ceramics, are explained with reference to real-world examples. So each class of material is described, then its properties are explained, with illustrative examples from the leading edge of application.

This edition contains new material on nanomaterials and nanostructures, and includes a study of degradation and corrosion, and a presentation of the main organic composite materials. Illustrative examples include carbon fibres, the silicon crystal, metallic glasses, and diamond films. Applications explored include ultra-light aircraft, contact lenses, dental materials, single crystal blades for gas turbines, use of lasers in the automotive industry, cables for cable cars, permanent magnets and molecular electronic devices.

Key Features

  • Covers latest materials including nanomaterials and nanostructures
  • Real-world case studies bring the theory to life and illustrate the latest in good design
  • All major classes of materials are covered in this concise yet comprehensive volume

Readership

Materials science students and practitioners. Those in engineering, physics or chemistry

Table of Contents

Contents: Materials; Atoms, Molecules and the Chemical Bond; Structure of Materials; Metals; Organic Polymers and Ceramics; Elastic Behaviour of Solids; Structural Defects in Crystals; Alloys and Phase Diagrams; Phase Transformation; Microstructures; Tensile Behaviour of Materials; Factors Influencing Mechanical Properties; Fracture and Toughness; Physical Properties; Corrosion, Degradation and Ageing; Composite Materials; Nanomaterials and Nanostructured Materials; Appendices; Bibliography; Glossary; Index

Details

No. of pages:
460
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
About the Author

Jean Mercier

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium

Gerald Zambelli

Affiliations and Expertise

Physical Metallurgy Laboratory, Ecole polytechnique federale de Lausanne, Switzerland

Wilfried Kurz

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Physical Metallurgy Laboratory, Ecole polytechnique federale de Lausanne, Switzerland

