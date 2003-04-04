Introduction to Materials Science

The approach of this concise but comprehensive introduction, covering all major classes of materials, is right for not just materials science students and professionals, but also for those in engineering, physics and chemistry, or other related disciplines. The characteristics of all main classes of materials, metals, polymers and ceramics, are explained with reference to real-world examples. So each class of material is described, then its properties are explained, with illustrative examples from the leading edge of application.

This edition contains new material on nanomaterials and nanostructures, and includes a study of degradation and corrosion, and a presentation of the main organic composite materials. Illustrative examples include carbon fibres, the silicon crystal, metallic glasses, and diamond films. Applications explored include ultra-light aircraft, contact lenses, dental materials, single crystal blades for gas turbines, use of lasers in the automotive industry, cables for cable cars, permanent magnets and molecular electronic devices.