Introduction to Marine Micropaleontology
2nd Edition
Description
This beautifully illustrated text book, with state-of-the-art illustrations, is useful not only for an introduction to the subject, but also for the application of marine microfossils in paleoceanographic, paleoenvironmental and biostratigraphic analyses. The recent revival of interest in marine micropaleontology worldwide in the wake of the development of sequence stratigraphic models has led to the decision to reissue the volume in its original, but paperback, form. The ideas expressed in various chapters of this second edition remain as valid today as they were when the book was first issued. The text, however, includes an updated Phanerozoic geologic time which has been considerably modified since the 1980s.
Readership
For students and teachers in paleontology, especially micropaleontologists.
Table of Contents
Preface (B.U. Haq, A. Boersma). Marine micropaleontology: an introduction (W.A. Berggren). Calcareous Microfossils. Foraminifera (A. Boersma). Calcareous nannoplankton (B.U. Haq). Ostracodes (V. Pokomý). Pteropods (Y. Herman). Calpionellids (J. Remane). Calcareous algae (J.L. Wray). Bryozoa (K. Brood). Siliceous Microfossils. Radiolaria (S.A. Kling). Marine diatoms (L.H. Burckle). Silicoflagellates and ebridians (B.U. Haq). Phosphatic Microfossils. Conodonts and other phosphatic microfossils (K.J. Müller). Organic-Walled Microfossils. Dinoflagellates, acritarchs and tasmanitids (G.L. Williams). Spores and pollen in the marine realm (L. Heusser). Chitinozoa (A. Jansonius, W.A.M. Jenkins). Glossary of terms. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1998
- Published:
- 12th March 1998
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534961
About the Editor
B.U. Haq
Affiliations and Expertise
National Science Foundation, Division of Ocean Sciences, 4201 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22230, USA
A. Boersma
Affiliations and Expertise
14 Dogwood Lane, Pomona, NY 10970, USA