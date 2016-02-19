Introduction to Magnetochemistry
1st Edition
Description
Introduction to Magnetochemistry provides an introduction to the more important aspects of magnetochemistry. The measurement of magnetic moment has been one of the most consistently useful to coordination chemists. For teaching purposes it provides a simple method of illustrating the ideas of electronic structure, and in research it can provide fundamental information about the bonding and stereochemistry of complexes. The book contains six chapters covering topics such as free atoms and ions, transition metal complexes, crystal field theory, second and third row transition metal complexes, antiferromagnetism, and spin-pairing of electrons. The final chapter describes important experimental methods and then to shows briefly the way in which the problems of interpretation may be tackled.
Table of Contents
Preface
Definitions of Symbols
I. Introduction
Diamagnetic Corrections
II. Free Atoms and Ions
Single Electron System
Multi-Electron System
III. Transition Metal Complexes
Valence Bond Theory
Crystal Field Theory
IV. Crystal Field Theory
Van Vleck'S Formula for Susceptibility
Strength of Ligand Fields
Weak Field Case
Strong Field Case
Term Splitting and Electron Configuration
Spin-Orbit Coupling A and E Terms
Spin-Orbit Coupling on T Terms
Second Order Zeeman Effect
V. Further Topics
Second and Third Row Transition Metal Complexes
Antiferromagnetism
Spin Free-Spin Paired Equilibria
VI. Experimental
Measurements
Interpretation
Appendix
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 126
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483270692