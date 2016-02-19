Introduction to Magnetochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483231983, 9781483270692

Introduction to Magnetochemistry

1st Edition

Authors: Alan Earnshaw
eBook ISBN: 9781483270692
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 126
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Introduction to Magnetochemistry provides an introduction to the more important aspects of magnetochemistry. The measurement of magnetic moment has been one of the most consistently useful to coordination chemists. For teaching purposes it provides a simple method of illustrating the ideas of electronic structure, and in research it can provide fundamental information about the bonding and stereochemistry of complexes. The book contains six chapters covering topics such as free atoms and ions, transition metal complexes, crystal field theory, second and third row transition metal complexes, antiferromagnetism, and spin-pairing of electrons. The final chapter describes important experimental methods and then to shows briefly the way in which the problems of interpretation may be tackled.

Table of Contents


Preface

Definitions of Symbols

I. Introduction

Diamagnetic Corrections

II. Free Atoms and Ions

Single Electron System

Multi-Electron System

III. Transition Metal Complexes

Valence Bond Theory

Crystal Field Theory

IV. Crystal Field Theory

Van Vleck'S Formula for Susceptibility

Strength of Ligand Fields

Weak Field Case

Strong Field Case

Term Splitting and Electron Configuration

Spin-Orbit Coupling A and E Terms

Spin-Orbit Coupling on T Terms

Second Order Zeeman Effect

V. Further Topics

Second and Third Row Transition Metal Complexes

Antiferromagnetism

Spin Free-Spin Paired Equilibria

VI. Experimental

Measurements

Interpretation

Appendix

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
126
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483270692

About the Author

Alan Earnshaw

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.