Introduction to Linear Control Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128212349

Introduction to Linear Control Systems

1st Edition

Authors: Yazdan Bavafa-Toosi
Paperback ISBN: 9780128212349
Imprint: Academic Press
Page Count: 1132
Yazdan Bavafa-Toosi received B.Eng. and M.Eng. degrees in electrical power and control engineering from Ferdowsi University, Mashhad, and K.N. Toosi University of Technology, Tehran, Iran, in 1997 and 2000, respectively. He earned his Ph.D. degree in system design engineering (also known as systems and control) from Keio University, Yokohama, Japan, in 2006. His multi-disciplinary research spans systems and control theory and applications. Between and after his educations he has held various research and teaching positions in Germany, Japan, and Iran, and co-authored about 40 technical contributions. He is a reviewer of some journals in the field of systems and control theory and applications.

His wide experience in math and engineering is reflected in this book whose core materials have been taught and class-tested several times in the past 10 years.

