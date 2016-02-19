Introduction to Laboratory Animal Science and Technology
Introduction to Laboratory Animal Science and Technology discusses the principles involved in the healthy maintenance of animals in the laboratory or animal house. This book is divided into eight six units of study of the physical requirements of animals, physiological data, and techniques of husbandry, followed by summary data capsules and recommended further reading. After an overview of the laboratory animals, this book goes on dealing with various aspects of animal care, including their accommodation, health care routine, and animal health and hygiene. The next chapters examine the components of animal diet, the biological aspects of animal reproduction, breeding and heredity. The final chapter emphasizes the legal requirements concerning anesthesia, laboratory procedures, and the issue of euthanasia. This book will prove useful to laboratory technicians, students, students, researchers, and the general public who are concerned for animals and their use in laboratory work.
Introduction
Organization
Study breakdown
Pre-Study Unit
0.1. Introduction to laboratory animals
0.2. Introduction to laboratory mammals
0.3. Introduction to laboratory non-mammals
Unit 1: Animal accommodation
1.1. Animal houses
1.2. Animal house rooms
1.3. Animal cages
1.4. Animal pens
1.5. Aquaria
1.6. Terraria (vivaria)
1.7. Project program (construction materials)
Unit 2: Animal Care Routines
2.1. "Conventional" animal house duties
2.2. "Barrier maintained" animal house
2.3. "Expérimental" animal house duties
2.4. Work allocation
2.5. Time allocation
2.6. Record keeping
2.7. Routine work with non-mammal species
2.8. Identification methods for individual animals
2.9. Transporting animals
2.10. Hazards in the animal house
2.11. Practical program (bedding, instruments)
Unit 3: Animal Health and Hygiene
3.1. Parasites and pests
3.2. Eradication and control of pests
3.3. Cleaning and sterilizing
3.4. Animal diseases
3.5. Signs of ill health
3.6. Zoonoses
3.7. Animal body defenses
3.8. Specific pathogen-free animals
3.9. Gnotobiotics
3.10. Categories of laboratory reared mammals
3.11. Practical program (aseptic techniques)
Unit 4: Diets, Feeding, and Drinking
4.1. Nutritional requirements
4.2. Diets
4.3. The value of nutrients
4.4. Water and drinking equipment
4.5. Feeding equipment
4.6. Fish foods and feeding
4.7. Practical program (food testing, digestive, and excretory systems and the use of the metabolic cage)
Unit 5: Reproduction, Breeding, and Heredity
5.1. Anatomy of the mammal reproductive organs
5.2. Physiology of mammal reproduction
5.3. Mating
5.4. Breeding and the environment
5.5. Pregnancy and pseudopregnancy
5.6. Parturition
5.7. Lactation and weaning
5.8. Breeding programs
5.9. Basic animal genetics
5.10. Rearing non-mammals in the laboratory
5.11. Practical program (handling and sexing mammals)
Unit 6: Legal Requirements, Anesthesia, Laboratory Procedures and Euthanasia
6.1. The "Cruelty to Animals Act", 1876 (UK)
6.2. The "Animal Welfare Act", 1970 (USA)
6.3. Anesthesia
6.4. Dosing, injection, and collection procedures
6.5. Euthanasia
6.6. Practical program (techniques of anesthesia and euthanasia)
7: Data Capsules
7.1. Animal data
7.2. Outline classification of the animal kingdom
7.3. Numerical data
7.4. Chemical data
7.5. Safety data
8: Self-Testing Exercises
9: Bibliography
10: Contact Addresses
11: Glossary and Index
- 336
- English
- © Pergamon 1980
- 1st January 1980
- Pergamon
- 9781483279770
J. K. Inglis
College of Further Education, Oxford, UK