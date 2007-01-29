Introduction to Intravenous Therapy for Health Professionals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416033998, 9781455735280

Introduction to Intravenous Therapy for Health Professionals

1st Edition

Authors: Eugenia Fulcher Margaret Frazier
eBook ISBN: 9781455735280
eBook ISBN: 9780323277709
eBook ISBN: 9781416068006
Paperback ISBN: 9781416033998
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th January 2007
Page Count: 176
Description

Designed for existing courses within the MA curricula, this text provides initial preparation for the principles and techniques of intravenous therapy. Students will learn the basic knowledge necessary to safely and precisely administer basic IV fluids and medications within the scope of practice for their particular health care profession.

Key Features

  • Each chapter is organized with chapter outlines, learning objectives, key words with definitions, and chapter summaries.
  • Includes a basic review of anatomy and physiology to provide a fundamental understanding of how IV therapy can interact with each body system.
  • A variety of exercises (such as IV calculations or patient teaching) are integrated within each chapter to reinforce the learning of often-difficult concepts.
  • Includes an array of worksheets on the companion Evolve website (such as drugs, charting, or drug and dosage calculations) to provide practice tools for the student.
  • Each chapter concludes with multiple-choice review questions to test students' knowledge of the content within that chapter.
  • Provides a Competency Check Sheet with standards for performance and to meet competency-based education requirements.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Intravenous Therapy

    2. Review of Anatomy and Physiology

    3. Review of Medical Asepsis

    4. Basic Equipment and Supplies for IV Therapy

    5. Review of Dosage Calculations

    6. Foundations of IV Therapy

    7. Pharmacology Related to IV Therapy

    8. Starting an Intravenous Infusion


    Appendix A: Intravenous Therapy Regulations for Medical Assistants and Technicians

    Appendix B: Intravenous Therapy Drug Incompatibilities

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
About the Author

Eugenia Fulcher

Affiliations and Expertise

Allied Health Instructor, Waynesboro, GA

Margaret Frazier

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly-Department Chair, Health and Human Services Division, Program Chair, Medical Assisting Program, Ivy Tech State College, Fort Wayne, IN

