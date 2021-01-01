Introduction to International Disaster Management, Fourth Edition, was the first text of its kind and continues to serve as the leading, comprehensive overview of global emergency management. Offering an unbiased, global perspective, this valuable resource provides students and practitioners alike with a comprehensive understanding of the disaster management profession, covering the varied sources of risk and vulnerability; the systems that exist to manage hazard risk; and the many different stakeholders involved, from individuals to global organizations. This text also serves as a reference on scores of disaster management topics, including the various natural, technological, and intentional hazards, on international disaster management structures and systems, on global humanitarian spending and support, and many others. Taking a real world approach with considerable illustration through case studies, recent, and historical disaster events, it prepares students interested in joining the disaster management community to understand the work they will be doing, and assists those who already work with the disaster management community in any manner to better navigate this complex environment.

Keeping pace with the continuous and rapid changes and advances in the field, Introduction to International Disaster Management, Fourth Edition, covers the many events and developments that have occurred since the prior edition, and provides instructor and student support to advance Emergency Management profession and practice.