Introduction to International Disaster Management
4th Edition
Resources
Description
Introduction to International Disaster Management, Fourth Edition, was the first text of its kind and continues to serve as the leading, comprehensive overview of global emergency management. Offering an unbiased, global perspective, this valuable resource provides students and practitioners alike with a comprehensive understanding of the disaster management profession, covering the varied sources of risk and vulnerability; the systems that exist to manage hazard risk; and the many different stakeholders involved, from individuals to global organizations. This text also serves as a reference on scores of disaster management topics, including the various natural, technological, and intentional hazards, on international disaster management structures and systems, on global humanitarian spending and support, and many others. Taking a real world approach with considerable illustration through case studies, recent, and historical disaster events, it prepares students interested in joining the disaster management community to understand the work they will be doing, and assists those who already work with the disaster management community in any manner to better navigate this complex environment.
Keeping pace with the continuous and rapid changes and advances in the field, Introduction to International Disaster Management, Fourth Edition, covers the many events and developments that have occurred since the prior edition, and provides instructor and student support to advance Emergency Management profession and practice.
Key Features
- Thorough updates cover major disaster events that have occurred since late 2014, including: the Ebola epidemic, the Nepal Earthquake, the 2015/2016 Western U.S. Wildfires, the Indonesia Palm Oil Fires, Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, the Mexico City Earthquake, emerging hazards like trash avalanches, and more
- Valuable introduction of the ground-breaking Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (2015-2030) which was signed in March of 2015, and explanation of the relationship of this effort to the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement
- New section exploring the importance of global disaster risk reduction capacity building efforts
- Expanded information on the role of national militaries in humanitarian assistance and expected shifts in hazard risk on account of the changing climate
- Pedagogical features, including Key Terms and Chapter Summaries, as well as Instructor Resources, support learning and instruction
- Useful disaster case studies that offer insightful perspectives on the events that have shaped the direction emergency management is taking today
- Updated statistics on disaster frequency and impact, to support a better understanding about how risk and vulnerability are changing, and why
- Information on multilateral emergency management agreements and the different mechanisms by which countries are agreeing to help each other before and after disasters occur, and the legal frameworks that support these agreements
- Profiles of important NGOs and International Organizations, and their increasing prominence in international disaster management
Readership
Academic (undergraduate, masters, and Ph.D. granting institutions) and professionals in disaster risk reduction, development, emergency management, and humanitarian affairs
Table of Contents
- The Management of Disasters
2. Hazards
3. Risk and Vulnerability
4. Mitigation
5. Preparedness
6. Response
7. Recovery
8. Participants: Governmental Disaster Management Agencies
9. Participants: Nongovernmental Organizations, Academia, and the Private Sector
10. Participants: Multilateral Organizations and International Financial Institutions
11. Special Considerations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 780
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2022
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128173688
About the Author
Damon Coppola
Damon P. Coppola is the founder of Shoreline Risk LLC and a Partner with Bullock & Haddow LLC. He has extensive experience in disaster management capacity development, disaster risk management, and planning through his work with the United Nations; the World Bank Group; The US Federal Emergency Management Agency; and the US Army Corps of Engineers, among others. Mr. Coppola serves as a Senior Disaster Management Specialist at the Hawaii-based Pacific Disaster Center and is a faculty member at Loma Linda University and the University of Hawaii. He holds an M.E.M in Crisis, Emergency, and Risk Management from George Washington University and an A.R.M. from the American Institute for Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Partner, Bullock and Haddow LLC, Singapore
Ratings and Reviews
