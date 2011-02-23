Introduction to International Disaster Management
2nd Edition
Description
Disaster management is a vibrant and growing field, driven by government spending in the wake of terrorist attacks and environmental debacles, as well as private-sector hiring of risk managers and emergency planners. An ever-increasing number of practicing professionals needs a reference that can provide a solid foundation in ALL major phases of supervision – mitigation, preparedness, response, communications, and recovery. As climate change leads to further costly catastrophes and as countries around the world continue to struggle with terrorism, the demand for solutions will only grow. This revised edition of Coppola’s revered resource meets said demand head-on with more focused, current, thoughtfully analyzed, and effective approaches to disaster relief.
Key Features
- Expanded coverage of global approaches to disaster management with enhanced data and research on disasters around the world, including Cyclone Nargis, the H1N1 pandemic, and the tsunami in American Samoa
- More material on risk management, mitigation, myths that affect behavior during crises, and post-disaster evaluation of the response
- Up-to-date information on the role of aid organizations and international financial institutions like the World Bank in disaster response, as well as commentary on the latest research in disaster management and policy studies
Readership
Security managers, designers of contingency / evacuation plans, city managers, urban planners, disaster management and emergency planning consultants, community planners, non-profit organizations, business continuity and contingency planners. Educators and students in these areas
Table of Contents
1. The Management of Disasters
- Publisher Summary
- Key Terms
- Introduction
- Disasters Throughout History
- The History of Disaster Management
- Modern Disaster Management—A Four-phase Approach
- What Is International Disaster Management?
- Disasters, Poverty, and Development
- Disaster Trends
- Definitions
- Conclusion
- References
2. Hazards
- Publisher Summary
- Key Terms
- Introduction
- Hazard Identification and Hazard Profiling
- Hazard Analysis
- The Hazards
- Conclusion
- References
3. Risk and Vulnerability
- Publisher Summary
- Key Terms
- Introduction
- Two Components of Risk
- Trends
- Computing Likelihood and Consequence Values
- Risk Evaluation
- Alternatives
- Vulnerability
- Conclusion
- References
4. Mitigation
- Publisher Summary
- Key Terms
- Introduction
- What Is Mitigation?
- Types of Mitigation: Structural and Nonstructural
- Obstacles to Mitigation
- Assessing and Selecting Mitigation Options
- Emergency Response Capacity as a Risk Mitigation Measure
- Incorporating Mitigation into Development and Relief Projects
- Conclusion
- References
5. Preparedness
- Publisher Summary
- Key Terms
- Introduction
- Overview of Disaster Preparedness
- Government Preparedness
- Public Preparedness
- The Media as a Public Educator
- Obstacles to Effective Public Education and Preparedness
- Conclusion
- References
- Appendix 5–1 Guidance on Creating a Public Education Campaign for Earthquakes
- Facts and Fiction
6. Response
- Publisher Summary
- Key Terms
- Introduction
- What Is Response?
- Response—The Emergency
- Recognition—Pre-disaster Actions
- Recognition—Post-disaster
- Provision of Water, Food, and Shelter
- Volunteer Management
- Coordination
- Conclusion
- References
- Appendix 6–1
7. Recovery
- Publisher Summary
- Key Terms
- Introduction
- Overview of Recovery
- The Effects of Disasters on Society
- Pre-disaster Recovery Actions
- Components of Recovery—What Is Needed, and Where Does It Come From?
- Types of Recovery
- Public Assistance
- Special Considerations in Recovery
- Conclusion
- References
8. Participants: Governmental Disaster Management Agencies
- Publisher Summary
- Key Terms
- Introduction
- Governmental Emergency Management Structures
- Emergency Management Participants
- Organizational Structures
- Bilateral Disaster Management Assistance
- How Governments Provide Assistance
- Types of Bilateral Assistance
- Types of National Government Agencies Involved in International Disaster Management
- Conclusion
- References
- Appendix 8–1
9. Participants: Nongovernmental Organizations (Including the Private Sector and Academia)
- Publisher Summary
- Key Terms
- Introduction
- Who Are the NGOs?
- What Do They Do?
- NGO Operations
- NGO/Military Cooperation
- Standards of Conduct
- The Role of the Private Sector
- The Role of Academia
- Conclusion
- References
- Appendix 9–1
- Appendix 9-3
10. Participants: Multilateral Organizations and International Financial Institutions
- Publisher Summary
- Key Terms
- Introduction
- The United Nations
- UN Agencies and Programs
- Regional International Organizations
- International Financial Institutions
- Conclusion
- References
- APPENDIX 10–1 IADB Disaster Risk Management Policy Guidelines
11. Special Considerations
- Publisher Summary
- Key Terms
- Introduction
- Coordination
- The Media
- Institutional Capacity Development
- Political Will
- Compound Emergencies
- Donor Fatigue
- Corruption
- State Sovereignty
- Equality in Humanitarian Assistance and Relief Distribution
- Climate Change and the Environmental Impact of Disasters
- Early Warning
- Linking Risk Reduction and Development
- Differentiating Between Recovery and Development
- Terrorism
- Global Disasters: SARS, Avian Influenza, Swine Flu, and Other Emerging Epidemics
- Conclusion
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2011
- Published:
- 23rd February 2011
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128103623
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123821751
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123821744
About the Author
Damon Coppola
Damon P. Coppola is a Partner with Bullock and Haddow LLC, a disaster management consulting firm. He has extensive experience in disaster preparedness and planning through his work with the World Bank Group; The Institute for Crisis, Disaster, and Risk Management; the US Army Corps of Engineers; and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, among others. Mr. Coppola is the author of Introduction to International Disaster Management (Butterworth-Heinemann), and co-author of Introduction to Homeland Security (Butterworth-Heinemann) and Hazards Risk Management (The Federal Emergency Management Agency). He has also been published in several industry journals, including Disaster Prevention and Management, The Beacon, The American Society of Professional Emergency Planners Journal, and The International Association of Emergency Managers Newsletter, among others. Mr. Coppola holds an M.E.M in Crisis, Emergency, and Risk Management from George Washington University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Partner, Bullock and Haddow LLC, Singapore
Damon Coppola
Damon P. Coppola is a Partner with Bullock and Haddow LLC, a disaster management consulting firm. He has extensive experience in disaster preparedness and planning through his work with the World Bank Group; The Institute for Crisis, Disaster, and Risk Management; the US Army Corps of Engineers; and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, among others. Mr. Coppola is the author of Introduction to International Disaster Management (Butterworth-Heinemann), and co-author of Introduction to Homeland Security (Butterworth-Heinemann) and Hazards Risk Management (The Federal Emergency Management Agency). He has also been published in several industry journals, including Disaster Prevention and Management, The Beacon, The American Society of Professional Emergency Planners Journal, and The International Association of Emergency Managers Newsletter, among others. Mr. Coppola holds an M.E.M in Crisis, Emergency, and Risk Management from George Washington University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Partner, Bullock and Haddow LLC, Singapore
Reviews
"Damon Coppola's massive effort to present disaster management as an international endeavor from a practitioner's perspective combines the classic framework espoused by disaster researchers with the reality of the field… Yet the book incorporates basic information that has evolved in the field of nbsp;disaster management and places it within easy grasp for practitioners." --Alan Kirschenbaum, Journal of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Volume 4, Issue 3 (2007)
"Damon Coppola's Introduction to international disaster management is a single volume sourcebook that makes excellent use of full colour graphics and has numerous inset boxes highlighting aspects of the topics under discussion. The book follows a logical progression starting with the history of disasters and ending with details of disaster management agencies (governments, NGOs, multilateral organisations), where they are located within national government structures, and what they do. The bulk of the book is given over to consideration of hazards, risks and vulnerability, and the four stages of traditional disaster management namely: mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery. A final chapter deals briefly with special considerations in relation to disasters covering such diverse topics as the media, political will, donor fatigue, state sovereignty, climate change, terrorism, and pandemics. This book is an excellent starting point for the study of disaster planning providing both global perspective and local detail." --Colin Perry, The Brunei Times
"Disaster management is a discipline and a profession that is growing and evolving rapidly; and international disaster management is a subdiscipline. This text is intended as a guide and reference for students and practitioners involved at any level. The specifics of all facets of mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery are covered clearly and in detail, beginning with general background and proceeding to the various types of hazards, assessment of vulnerability and risk (and disparities among countries), forms of structural and nonstructural mitigation, the practicalities of preparedness (communications, training, animal care, public warning), the complexities of international response, and the recovery period. Three chapters discuss the players: government agencies, nongovernmental organizations, and multilateral and international financial institutions. The concluding chapter covers special issues (sovereignty, distribution of relief, emerging epidemics, among other topics). Coppola is a well-seasoned practitioner and works now as a systems engineer with a disaster management consulting firm." --SciTechBookNews
"This monograph provides practitioners, educators and students with a comprehensive overview of the players, processes and special issues involved in the management of large-scale natural and technological disasters. The book discusses special issues encountered in the management of international disasters, and explains the various private, non-governmental, national, and international agencies that assist in preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery during national and regional events. Concentrating on the four major phases of emergency management – mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery – the author deals with such timely topics as Hurricane Katrina, the 2004 Asian tsunami, and SARS. It also serves as a reference to governmental and other agencies involved in international disaster management activities." --MCEER Information Service
"Updated to reflect the latest data in global disaster trends, this second edition offers a comprehensive overview of the complex issues surrounding preparedness, response and relief during international disasters. It will be a useful reference for students, practitioners and anyone interested in international humanitarian response and recovery." --Foreign Service Journal