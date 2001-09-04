Introduction to Information Optics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127748115, 9780080509297

Introduction to Information Optics

1st Edition

Editors: Francis Yu Suganda Jutamulia Shizuhuo Yin
eBook ISBN: 9780080509297
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127748115
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th September 2001
Page Count: 734
Table of Contents

  1. Entropy Information and Optics
  2. Signal Processing with Optics
  3. Communication with Optics
  4. Switching with Optics
  5. Transformation with Optics
  6. Interconnection with Optics
  7. Pattern Recognition with Optics
  8. Information Storage with Optics
  9. Computing with Optics
  10. Sensing with Optics
  11. Information Display with Optics
  12. Networking with Optics Index

Description

While there are books treating individual topics contained in this book, this will be the first single volume providing a cohesive treatment on this subject as a whole. This goes beyond optical communications in that it includes related topics such as sensing, displays, computing, and data storage.

Readership

Electrical engineers, optical scientists, and applied physicists working in optical information and communications; senior undergraduate/first year graduate level in optical information and communications.

Details

No. of pages:
734
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080509297
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127748115

This text for senior undergraduate and first-year graduate students as well as practitioners summarizes and reviews some of the recent advances in optical information processing and communications. The contributors are active researchers from around the world. A sampling of topics includes the use of optics in communication, switching, transformation, information storage, pattern recognition, computing, and sensing. Coverage extends to advanced displays and fiber optical networks.Book News, Inc.®, Portland, OR

About the Editors

Francis Yu Editor

Dr. Yu is a pioneer in optical information processing, and a famous professor who is widely respected for his great contribution in optical technology and education. He is a fellow of IEEE, OSA and SPIE.Francis T.S. Yu received his B.S.E.E. degree from Mapua Institute of Technology, Manila, Philippines,and his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Since 1980, he has been a Professor in the Electrical Engineering Department at The Pennsylvannia State University. He has been a consultant to several industrial and government laboratories. He is an active researcher in the fields of optical signal processing, holography, optics and information theory, and optical computing. He has published over 300 refereed papers in these areas. He is a recipient of the 1983 Faculty Scholar Medal for Outstanding Achievement in Physical Sciences and Engineering, a recipient of the 1984 Outstanding Researcher in the College of Engineering, was named Evan Pugh Professor of Electrical Engineering in 1985 at Penn State, a recipient of the 1993 Premier Research Award from the Penn State Engineering Society, and was named Honorary Professor in Nanki University in 1995.He is the author and co-author of seven books, has contributed several invited chapters in various monographs and books, and has co-edited two books.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, U.S.A.

Suganda Jutamulia Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Blue Sky Research, California, U.S.A.

Shizuhuo Yin Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Pennsylvania State University, University Park, U.S.A.

