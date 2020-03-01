Introduction to Industrial Energy Efficiency
1st Edition
Energy Auditing, Energy Management, and Policy Issues
Description
Introduction to Industrial Energy Efficiency offers a systemic overview of all key-aspects involved in improving industrial energy efficiency in various industry sectors. It is organized in three parts, each dealing with a particular perspective needed to form a complete view of the issue. Part I focuses on energy auditing and improved energy efficiency of companies from a predominantly technical perspective. It sets out to introduce the fundamental concepts of energy and energy sources, to then examine their applications to industrial energy systems. This includes a thorough examination of production processes, energy auditing and improvement measures. Non-energy benefits and sustainability are discussed as well. Part II sheds a light on energy management and factors that hinder or drive the adoption of energy efficiency practices in the manufacturing industry. This part includes processes for operationalization of energy management standards. Part III, in turn, explores energy efficiency policy instruments and how they are designed, implemented and evaluated. Practicing engineers in the field of energy efficiency, engineering and energy researchers coming into the field, and graduate students have in Introduction to Industrial Energy Efficiency a reference on the fundamental knowledge they need to get started in this area. They will benefit particularly from the book’s reliable, balanced introduction and overview on how to conduct industrial energy audits, promote industrial energy efficiency and energy management. This book is also a valuable reference for industrial engineers, energy managers, energy consultants, and policy-makers interested in applying energy efficiency and management measures to effectively improve sustainability in industry.
Key Features
- Provides, in one volume, a comprehensive overview of energy systems efficiency and management applied to various industrial processes
- Explores operational measures for improvement, including case studies from varying countries and sectors
- Discusses the barriers to and driving forces for improving energy efficiency in industrial settings, including technical, behavioral, organizational and policy aspects
Readership
Practicing engineers in the field of energy efficiency, engineering and energy researchers coming into the field, and graduate students. Industrial engineers, energy managers, energy consultants, and policy-makers
Table of Contents
Energy use and energy intensity in Swedish industry
The development of Swedish industry’s final energy use
Energy use for different types of companies
Vertical and Horizontal Perspective
The book’s disposition
PART I
General Energy Knowledge
Introduction
What is energy?
Energy and power
Energies
Energy carrier
Energy types (energy sources)
Concepts that describe energy recovery and energy utilization
The main factors of thermodynamics
Energy Quality
Energy Conversion
Housekeeping with energy quality and energy quantity
Reasons why some non-electrical processes should be converted
Exergy Analysis
Energy auditing
History, energy auditing
Energy audit Value
Classification of energy audits
Key elements of the energy audit method
Typical process for an energy survey
Example: planning an energy survey for a large company
Define the object and system boundaries
Energy audit and energy analysis
Industrial energy systems
Benchmarking of energy use
Sectors
Breakdown in Nace rev. codes
Unit Process Concept, Generally
Production processes
Laying
forming
Heat
Smelting
Drying / concentrating
packaging
Decomposition
Mixture
logging
joining
Cooling / freezing
Examples of production process breakdown within the engineering industry
Example, benchmarking of a group or industry energy use
Energy and digitization
Support processes; savings and measures
Local Heat
Measures for local comfort
Local Cooling
Hot water
Ventilation (industry)
Pumping
Lighting
Inter Transport
Compressed air
Steam
Administration
Load control (production planning)
Industrial surplus heat and internal electricity generation
PART II
Barriers to and driving forces for energy efficiency
Barriers to energy efficiency
Driving power for energy efficiency
Energy management
Energy Management Model
Efficient energy management
Electricity contracts
Internal energy management work
Method control versus result control
Energy management provides an increased degree of energy efficiency
Investment Assessments
PART III
Energy efficiency enhancement programs
Important factors in implementing an industrial energy program
Challenges for industrial energy programs
Division of instruments for more efficient use of energy
Current instruments for more efficient use of energy
Energy efficiency, energy saving and top-down calculations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128172476
About the Author
Patrik Thollander
Dr. Patrik Thollander is a professor of energy systems in the Department of Management and Engineering at Linköping University. Patrik is conducting research related to improved energy efficiency in industrial energy systems. In addition to this, he is involved in courses in energy systems, modeling, energy auditing, energy management, and industrial energy policy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Energy Systems, Department of Management and Engineering, Linköping University
Magnus Karlsson
Dr. Magnus Karlsson is an associate professor of energy systems in the Department of Management and Engineering at Linköping University. Magnus is conducting research related to improved energy efficiency in industrial energy systems. In addition to this, he is involved in courses in energy systems, modeling, optimization, energy auditing, energy management, and industrial energy policy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate professor, Energy Systems, Department of Management and Engineering, Linköping University
Patrik Rohdin
Dr. Patrik Rohdin is an associate professor of energy systems in the Department of Management and Engineering at Linköping University. Patrik is conducting research related to improved energy efficiency in industrial energy systems and in buildings. In addition to this, he is involved in courses in energy systems, building energy systems, modeling, energy auditing, energy management, and industrial and building energy policy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate professor, Energy Systems, Department of Management and Engineering, Linköping University
Johan Wollin
Johan Wollin is a Swedish Lean Manufacturing professional with a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from Coventry University. He has worked with Toyota Production System inside Toyota’s Operations Management Development Division to build fundamental understanding of the thinking way and philosophy behind Lean as well as the practical implementation on the shop floor. Dr. Wollin is currently Global Director of Volvo Production System in Volvo Construction Equipment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Global Director of Volvo Production System, Volvo Construction Equipment