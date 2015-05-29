Introduction to Homeland Security
5th Edition
Principles of All-Hazards Risk Management
Introduction to Homeland Security: Principles of All-Hazards Risk Management, Fifth Edition, provides users with a substantially updated version of previous versions, clearly delineating the bedrock principles of preparing for, mitigating, managing, and recovering from emergencies and disasters, while also offering a balanced account of all aspects of homeland security.
This new edition features coverage of the Boston Marathon bombing, analysis of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework for critical infrastructure protection, and examines the DHS “Blue Campaign” to stop human trafficking. To provide added perspective, this edition features additional “another voice” sections and examines the emergence of social media as a tool for reporting on homeland security issues.
- Provides users with a comprehensive understanding of the bedrock principles of preparing for, mitigating, managing, and recovering from emergencies and disasters
- Features coverage of the Boston Marathon bombing and analysis of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework for critical infrastructure protection
- Examines the emergence of social media as a tool for reporting on homeland security issues
Students in Intro to Homeland Security Courses; Criminal Justice students
- Dedication
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- 1: Homeland Security: The Concept, the Organization
- Abstract
- What You Will Learn
- Introduction
- A New Concept of Homeland Security
- The Department of Homeland Security
- Other Federal Departments Responsible for the Homeland Security Enterprise
- Conclusion
- Key Terms
- Review Questions
- 2: Historic Overview of the Terrorist Threat
- Abstract
- What You Will Learn
- Introduction
- Before It Was Called Homeland Security: From the 1800s to the Creation of FEMA
- World Trade Center Bombing
- Murrah Federal Building Bombing
- Khobar Towers Bombing, Saudi Arabia
- USS Cole Bombing, Yemen
- September 11 Attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon
- The Creation of the Department of Homeland Security: 2001–2004
- The 9/11 Commission
- Homeland Security Focus on Terrorism Results in a Disaster: Hurricane Katrina and Its Aftermath
- Obama Administration
- Conclusion
- Key Terms
- Review Questions
- 3: Hazards
- Abstract
- What You Will Learn
- Introduction
- The Hazards
- Natural Hazards
- Technological Hazards
- Terrorism (Intentional) Hazards
- Difficulty of Predicting Terror Attacks in the United States
- Conclusion
- Key Terms
- Review Questions
- 4: Governmental Homeland Security Structures
- Abstract
- What You Will Learn
- Introduction
- Department of Homeland Security Organizational Chart
- The Office of the Secretary of Homeland Security
- Preexisting Offices Moved into DHS in 2002
- New Offices and Directorates
- Agency Reorganization
- DHS Budget
- Other Agencies Participating in Community-Level Funding
- Activities by State and Local Organizations
- Homeland Security Activity of State and Tribal Governments
- Local Government Homeland Security Activities
- Role of Private Sector in Homeland Security and Changes in Business Continuity and Contingency Planning
- Other Homeland Security Structures
- Conclusion
- Key Terms
- Review Questions
- 5: Intelligence Counterterrorism
- Abstract
- What You Will Learn
- Introduction
- The Intelligence Community
- The Intelligence Cycle
- Intelligence Oversight
- Office of the Director of National Intelligence
- Central Intelligence Agency
- Defense Intelligence Agency
- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (Department of Justice)
- National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
- National Reconnaissance Office
- National Security Agency
- DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis
- Department of State Bureau of Intelligence and Research
- Debate Over the Reach of Intelligence Activities
- Conclusion
- Key Terms
- Review Questions
- 6: Border Security, Immigration, and Customs Enforcement
- Abstract
- What You Will Learn
- Introduction
- Border Security
- Immigration
- Customs Enforcement
- Border Security, Immigration, and Customs in the Department of Homeland Security
- The US Customs and Border Protection
- US Immigration and Customs Enforcement
- The US Coast Guard
- US Citizenship and Immigration Services
- Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM)
- State and Local Role in Customs and Immigration Enforcement
- Conclusion
- Key Terms
- Review Questions
- 7: Transportation Safety and Security
- Abstract
- What You Will Learn
- Introduction
- The Transportation Network
- The National Infrastructure Protection Plan
- The Transportation Security Administration
- TSA Components
- Trucking Security
- Ports and Shipping Security
- Bus Transportation Security
- Railway Transportation Security
- Conclusion
- Key Terms
- Review Questions
- 8: Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection
- Abstract
- What You Will Learn
- Introduction
- Cybersecurity
- Cyberwarfare and Cyberterrorism
- Cybercrime
- Cyber Threats
- The Threat of Rogue Insiders
- Using the Cyber Network as a Security Tool
- Executive Order 13636: Improving Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity
- The Cybersecurity Framework
- DHS Cybersecurity Efforts
- Cybersecurity Role of Other Federal Agencies
- Private-Sector Cybersecurity
- Critical Infrastructure Protection
- State and Local Governments
- Private Sector
- International
- Conclusion
- Key Terms
- Review Questions
- 9: All-Hazards Emergency Response and Recovery
- Abstract
- What You Will Learn
- Introduction
- Response Processes
- Legislative Actions
- Budget
- Local Response
- First-Responder Roles and Responsibilities
- Local Emergency Managers
- Funding for First Responders
- State Response
- Volunteer Group Response
- DHS Response Agencies
- Other Response Agencies
- National Incident Management System
- Federal Response
- National Response Framework
- Recovery
- FEMA's Individual Assistance Recovery Programs
- FEMA's Public Assistance Grant Programs
- Conclusion
- Key Terms
- Review Questions
- 10: Mitigation, Prevention, and Preparedness
- Abstract
- What You Will Learn
- Introduction
- National Frameworks
- Mitigation Plans, Actions, and Programs
- Prevention Actions and Programs
- Preparedness Actions and Programs
- Preparedness Against Biological and Chemical Attacks and Accidents
- Nuclear and Radiological Preparedness
- Terrorism Preparedness and Mitigation: Community Issues
- The Role of the Private Sector in Mitigation and Preparedness Activities
- Exercises to Foster Preparedness
- Conclusion
- Key Terms
- Review Questions
- 11: Communications
- Abstract
- What You Will Learn
- Crisis Communications
- The Changing Media World
- What Are Social Media?
- Social Media and Disasters
- Building an Effective Disaster Communications Capability in a Changing Media World
- Communicating in the Era of Homeland Security
- Conclusion
- Key Terms
- Review Questions
- 12: Science and Technology
- Abstract
- What You Will Learn
- Introduction
- Department of Homeland Security
- R&D Efforts Focused on Weapons of Mass Destruction
- Efforts Aimed at Information and Infrastructure
- Laboratories and Research Facilities
- R&D Efforts External to the Department of Homeland Security
- Conclusion
- Key Terms
- Review Questions
- 13: The Future of Homeland Security
- Abstract
- Introduction
- FEMA History Lesson
- Lessons for Homeland Security from the FEMA Experience
- The Future of Emergency Management in Homeland Security
- Conclusion
- Index
- 760
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- 29th May 2015
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9780128020289
- 9780128020562
Jane Bullock
Jane A. Bullock has worked in emergency management for over 20 years most recently as the Chief of Staff to James Lee Witt the Director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). In this position Ms. Bullock served as principal advisor to the Director on all Agency programmatic and administrative activities, provided advice and recommendations to the Director on policies required to carry out the mission of the agency; managed the day-to-day operations of the Agency; directed, monitored, and evaluated Agency strategic and communication processes; and oversaw administration of the Agency’s resources, including the disaster relief fund. Represented the Director and the Administration with Congress, State and municipal governments, foreign officials, constituent groups and the media. Served as a principal spokesperson for the Agency’s programs both before, during and after disasters. Chief architect of FEMA’s Project Impact: Building Disaster Resistant Communities, a nationwide effort by communities and businesses to implement prevention and risk reduction programs. Principal on a project to create National Disaster Response and Mitigation system for Argentina and in six Central American and Caribbean countries. Served as part of the Clinton Administration’s communications team for the Y2K issue.
Founding partner, Bullock and Haddow LLC; Former Chief of Staff to the Director of FEMA
George Haddow
George Haddow currently serves as an Adjunct Professor at the Homeland Security Studies program at Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. Prior to jpining academia, Mr. Haddow worked for eight years in the Office of the Director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as the White House Liaison and the deputy Chief of Staff. He is a founding partner of Bullock and Haddow LLC, a disaster management consulting firm.
Founding partner, Bullock and Haddow LLC; Adjunct Professor, Homeland Security Studies, Tulane University, New Orleans, LA, USA
Damon Coppola
Damon P. Coppola is a Partner with Bullock and Haddow LLC, a disaster management consulting firm. He has extensive experience in disaster preparedness and planning through his work with the World Bank Group; The Institute for Crisis, Disaster, and Risk Management; the US Army Corps of Engineers; and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, among others. Mr. Coppola is the author of Introduction to International Disaster Management (Butterworth-Heinemann), and co-author of Introduction to Homeland Security (Butterworth-Heinemann) and Hazards Risk Management (The Federal Emergency Management Agency). He has also been published in several industry journals, including Disaster Prevention and Management, The Beacon, The American Society of Professional Emergency Planners Journal, and The International Association of Emergency Managers Newsletter, among others. Mr. Coppola holds an M.E.M in Crisis, Emergency, and Risk Management from George Washington University.
Partner, Bullock and Haddow LLC, Singapore
