Learn how to effectively manage both people and a practice as a health care administrator with Elsevier’s Introduction to Health Services Administration. This comprehensive and easy-to-understand text includes an overview of health care delivery in the United States along with an exploration of each role and function of a health services administrator in an ambulatory care facility. From scheduling patients to managing the revenue cycle, you will learn about every aspect of workflow in addition to relevant issues that heavily influence health care practices today, like HIPPA, regulatory compliance, civil and criminal law, and more. This text also provides a wonderful overview of necessary skills such as how to use an electronic health record system and practice management software, how to budget for staff and equipment, how to manage inventory, how to manage risk, how to improve quality and performance in the practice, and how to best market the practice. If you’re looking to become a successful health services administrator, this text is the critical first step.