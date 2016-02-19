Introduction to Group Theory with Applications covers the basic principles, concepts, mathematical proofs, and applications of group theory.

This book is divided into 13 chapters and begins with discussions of the elementary topics related to the subject, including symmetry operations and group concepts. The succeeding chapters deal with the properties of matrix representations of finite groups, the vibrations of molecular and crystals, vibrational wave function, selection rules, and molecular approximations. These topics are followed by reviews of the basic of quantum mechanics, crystal field theory, atomic physics, hybrid functions, and molecular orbital theory. The last chapters describe the symmetry of crystal lattices, the band theory of solids, and the full rotation group.

This book will be of value to undergraduate mathematics and physics students.