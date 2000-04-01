Introduction to Global Variational Geometry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780720428100, 9780080954189

Introduction to Global Variational Geometry, Volume 10

1st Edition

Authors: Demeter Krupka
eBook ISBN: 9780080954189
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 500
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
119.00
119.00
119.00
136.00
119.00
119.00
136.00
250.00
175.00
175.00
175.00
200.00
175.00
175.00
200.00
275.00
206.25
192.50
206.25
220.00
206.25
206.25
220.00
215.00
150.50
150.50
150.50
172.00
150.50
150.50
172.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Tentative Table of Contents: Preface List of Standard Symbols Chapter 1: Smooth Manifolds

  1. Smooth Manifolds 1.1. Smooth Manifolds 1.2. Smooth Mappings 1.3. Contact of Smooth Mappings 1.4. Jet of a Mapping 1.5. Composition of Mappings 1.6. Submanifolds 1.7. Product of Manifolds
  2. The Tangent Bundle 2.1. Tangent Vectors 2.2. Tangent Bundle 2.3. Tangent Mapping
  3. Tensor Bundles 3.1. Cotangent Bundle 3.2. Tensor Bundles 3.3. Fibered Product of Tensor Bundles 3.4. Induced Morphisms of Tensor Bundles 3.5. Tensor Fields
  4. The Rank of a Mapping 4.1. The Rank Theorem 4.2. Immersions 4.3. Submersions
  5. Fibered Manifolds 5.1. Fibered Manifolds 5.2. Morphisms of Fibered Manifolds 5.3. Vertical Vectors, Horizontal Forms 5.4. Fibrations 5.5. Sections of Fibered Manifolds 5.6. Vector Bundles 5.7. Vector Bundle Morphisms 5.8. Inverse Image of a Vector Bundle Notes and Additional Topics Chapter 2: Analysis on Manifolds
  6. Vector Fields 1.1. Vector Fields 1.2. Local Flow 1.3. Global Flow 1.4. Differential Equations
  7. Differential Forms 2.1. Differential Forms 2.2. Exterior Derivative 2.3. The Poincare Lemma 2.4. Contraction of a Form by a Vector Field 2.5. The Lie Derivative
  8. Distributions 3.1. Vector Distributions 3.2. Distributions Generated by Forms 3.3. Complete Integrability 3.4. Differential Ideals
  9. Integration of Forms 4.1. Orientation of a Vector Space 4.2. Orientability of Manifolds, Volume Elements 4.3. Piece of a Manifold 4.4. Boundary of a Piece, Induced Volume Elements 4.5. Integration of Forms 4.6. Transformation of an Integral 4.7. Differentiation of an Integral with Respect to a Parameter 4.8. Integration on the Product of Manifolds 4.9. Integration of Exact Forms
  10. Integration of Odd Forms 5.1. Odd Scalars, Odd Forms, Volume Elements 5.2. Integration of Odd Forms 5.3. Integration of Functions 5.4. Transformation of an Integral 5.5. Differentiation of an Integral with Respect to a Parameter 5.6. Integration on the Product of Manifolds 5.7. Restriction of a Volume Element to a Submanifold 5.8. Integration of Exact Forms Notes and Additional Topics Chapter 3: Lie Transformation Groups
  11. Lie Groups 1.1. Lie Groups 1.2. Lie Group Morphisms 1.3. Lie Subgroups 1.4. Normal Subgroups and Quotient Groups 1.5. Invariant Vector Fields 1.6. Lie Algebra of a Lie Group
  12. Products of Lie Groups 2.1. Product of Lie Groups 2.2. Interior Semi-Direct Product 2.3. Exterior Semi-Direct Product
  13. Lie Group Actions 3.1. Group Actions 3.2. Equivariant Mappings 3.3. Orbit Space 3.4. Orbit Manifold 3.5. Orbit Reduction 3.6. Fundamental Vector Fields
  14. Principal Bundles 4.1. Principal Group Actions 4.2. Quotient Manifolds 4.3. Morphisms of Principal Bundles
  15. Associated Bundles 5.1. Frame Mappings 5.2. Associated Bundles 5.3. Morphisms of Associated Bundles Notes and Additional Topics Chapter 4: Lagrange Structures
  16. Jet Prolongations of Fibered Manifolds 1.1. Jet Prolongations of Fibered Manifolds 1.2. Jet Prolongations of Morphisms 1.3. Horizontalization of Tangent Vectors
  17. Trace Decompositions of Tensor Spaces 2.1. Trace Mappings 2.2. Kronecker Tensors 2.3. Duality in Tensor Spaces 2.4. Trace Decomposition
  18. Differential Forms on Jet Prolongations of Fibered Manifolds 3.1. Horizontalization of Forms 3.2. Formal Derivative of a Function 3.3. The contact ideal 3.4. First Canonical Decomposition of Forms 3.5. Second Canonical Decomposition of Forms 3.6. Third Canonical Decomposition of Forms 3.7. The Poincare Lemma
  19. Lagrangians, Variational Functionals 4.1. Fundamental Forms, Lagrangians 4.2. Lepage Forms 4.3. First Variation Formula 4.4. Extremals 4.5. The Euler-Lagrange Mapping 4.6. Higher Variations
  20. Invariant Variational Principles and Conservation Laws 5.1. Invariant Lagrangians 5.2. Invariant Euler-Lagrange Forms 5.3. Symmetries of Extremals
  21. Regularity and Hamilton Equations 6.1. Non-holonomic Jet Spaces 6.2. Hamilton Equations 6.3. Legendre Coordinates 6.4. Regular Variational Principles Notes and Additional Topics Chapter 5: Elementary Sheaf Theory
  22. Sheaves 1.1. Local Homeomorphisms 1.2. Products and Fiber Products 1.3. Sheaf Spaces 1.4. The Quotient Sheaf Space 1.5. Prolongations of Continuous Sections 1.6. Sheaves 1.7. Presheaves 1.8. Complete Presheaves 1.9. Sheaf Associated with a Presheaf
  23. Sheaf Cohomology 2.1. Exact Sequences of Abelian Groups 2.2. Complexes 2.3. The Connecting Morphism 2.4. Exact Sequences of Sheaves 2.5. The Canonical Resolution of a Sheaf 2.6. Cohomology Groups of a Sheaf
  24. Sheaves over Paracompact Hausdorff Spaces 3.1. Soft Sheaves 3.2. Fine Sheaves 3.3. The Connecting Morphism 3.4. Acyclic Resolutions Notes and Additional Topics Chapter 6: Variational Sequences on Fibered Manifolds
  25. The Variational Sequence 1.1. DeRham Sequence on Jet Bundles 1.2. Contact Subsequence 1.3. The Variational Sequence 1.4. Cohomology of the Variational Sequence 1.5. Interior Euler-Lagrange Operator 1.6. Lepage forms
  26. The Structure of the Euler-Lagrange Mapping 2.1. Trivial Lagrangians 2.2. Dynamical Forms 2.3. The Inverse Problem of the Calculus of Variations 2.4. Local Variational Principles, First Variation Formula 2.5. Energy-Momentum Tensors for Differential Equations 2.6. Order Reducibility of Lagrangians
  27. Variational Sequence and Symmetries 3.1. Lie Derivatives of Classes 3.2. Invariance of the Helmholtz Class Notes and Additional Topics Chapter 7: Invariant Variational Functionals on Principal Bundles
  28. Prolongations of Principal Lie Group Actions 1.1. Jet Prolongations of a Principal Bundle 1.2. Bundles of Connections 1.3. Invariant Differential Forms
  29. Invariant Variational Principles 2.1. Invariant Differential Forms 2.2. Invariant Vector Fields
  30. The First Variation Formula 3.1. Euler-Lagrange Form 3.2. Noether’s Currents
  31. Euler-Lagrange Equations 4.1. Extremals and Conservation Laws Notes and Additional Topics Chapter 8: Differential Invariants
  32. Differential Invariants 1.1. Differential Groups 1.2. Normal Subgroup Structure 1.3. Differential Invariants 1.4. Orbit Reduction 1.5. Orbit Manifolds
  33. Invariant Tensors 3.1. Absolute Invariant Tensors 3.2. Relative Invariant Tensors 3.3. Multilinear Invariants
  34. Realizations of Differential Invariants 3.1. Higher Order Frame Bundles 3.2. Prolongations of Associated Bundles 3.3. Associated Lifting Functors 3.4. Natural Transformations 3.5. Differential Invariants and Lie Derivatives Notes and Additional Topics Chapter 9: Natural Variational Principles
  35. Odd Base Forms on Fibered Manifolds 1.1. Orientation of a Vector Space and Odd Scalars 1.2. Orientation of a Manifold 1.3. Odd Scalars and Odd Forms on a Manifold 1.4. Odd Base Scalars, Odd Base Forms 1.5. The Pull-Back 1.6. Exterior Product of a Form and an Odd Base Form 1.7. Contraction by a Vector Field 1.8. Exterior Derivative 1.9. The Lie Derivative
  36. Jet Prolongations of Frame Bundles 2.1. Prolongations of Group Action 2.2. Invariant Differential Forms
  37. Natural Variational Principles on Frame Bundles 3.1. Invariant Differential Forms 3.2. Noether Currents 3.3. Euler-Lagrange Equations
  38. Invariant Variational Principles on Associated Bundles 4.1. Tensor Bundles 4.2. First Variation Formula 4.3. Week Conservation Laws 4.4. Generalized Bianchi Identities 4.5. Euler-Lagrange Equations and Conservation Laws
  39. Invariant Variational Principles in Tensor Bundles 5.1. Differential Invariants of a Metric Field 5.2. Invariant Variational Principles For the Metric Field 5.3. Differential Invariants of a Linear Connection 5.4. Invariant Variational Principles for Linear Connections
  40. The Energy Functional and Harmonic Mappings 6.1. Energy of an Immersion 6.2. Extremals of the Energy Functional Notes and Additional Topics Appendices
  41. Multi-Linear Algebra
  42. Topology
  43. Analysis
  44. Categories Bibliography Index

Description

This book provides a comprehensive introduction to modern global variational theory on fibred spaces. It is based on differentiation and integration theory of differential forms on smooth manifolds, and on the concepts of global analysis and geometry such as jet prolongations of manifolds, mappings, and Lie groups.

The book will be invaluable for researchers and PhD students in differential geometry, global analysis, differential equations on manifolds, and mathematical physics, and for the readers who wish to undertake further rigorous study in this broad interdisciplinary field.

Featured topics

  • Analysis on manifolds
  • Differential forms on jet spaces
  • Global variational functionals
  • Euler-Lagrange mapping
  • Helmholtz form and the inverse problem
  • Symmetries and the Noether’s theory of conservation laws
  • Regularity and the Hamilton theory
  • Variational sequences
  • Differential invariants and natural variational principles

Key Features

  • First book on the geometric foundations of Lagrange structures
  • New ideas on global variational functionals
  • Complete proofs of all theorems
  • Exact treatment of variational principles in field theory, inc. general relativity
  • Basic structures and tools: global analysis, smooth manifolds, fibred spaces

Readership

This book is mainly intended for Universities, research institutions and libraries. It is a basic work on foundations of a mathematical discipline, the first new book on the geometry of the calculus of variations on manifolds, and contains up-to-date research: primary Mathematics Subject Classification 58 (Global Analysis).

It is furthermore intended for individuals (researchers, post-doctorals, PhD students), as the book supports research in geometry, global analysis, mathematical and theoretical physics, field theory, and mechanics and summarizes journal papers on global variational theory, published during the last 40 years.

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080954189

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Demeter Krupka Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Palacky University, Department of Algebra and Geometry, Olomouc, Czech Republic

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.