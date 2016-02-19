Introduction to Geological Maps and Structures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080209203, 9781483140995

Introduction to Geological Maps and Structures

1st Edition

Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies

Authors: John L. Roberts
eBook ISBN: 9781483140995
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 340
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Introduction to Geological Maps and Structures describes the basic methods to interpret and attain a better understanding of geological maps.
The book describes the nature and preparation of geological maps, and then covers topics such as solid and drift maps, geological boundaries, sections, and the use of symbols. The book explains sedimentary rocks, outcrop patterns, and the topographic representation of geological structures. The text also addresses the geometry of folds and folding when pre-existing surfaces are distorted into zigzag patterns. The author explains in detail the morphology of folded layers and the mechanism involved in folding. He goes on to interpret the formation of outcrop patterns, as well as the structure of a cylindrical and cylindroidal fold patterns. The author also describes the different structures that result from the brittle fractures present in rocks that undergo massive stress. Of interest is the presentation of how fissures and mineral veins are formed and deposited. The author then discusses earth movements resulting in angular unconformities known as stratigraphic break. These breaks in the stratigraphic record, such as diastems, non-sequences, paraconformities, or disconformities, can be interpreted as the intervals of geological time. The book then explains the nature of tectonic maps, which involves features arising from the continental crust, and how these maps are different from geological maps that show the outcrop of lithostratigraphic units.
Geologists, cartographers, meteorologists, seismologists, land use developers, and students of the earth sciences will find this book valuable.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Sedimentary Rocks and the Outcrop Pattern

Chapter 5. Folds and Folding

Chapter 4. Folded Rocks and the Outcrop Pattern

Chapter 5. Joints, Veins and Faults

Chapter 6. Igneous Rocks and their Structure

Chapter 7. Unconformities and the Geological Record

Chapter 8. Cratons and Orogenic Belts

Selected References on Structural Geology and Tectonics

Appendix: List of Geological Survey Maps

Index

Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483140995

About the Author

John L. Roberts

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.