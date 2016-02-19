Introduction to Geological Maps and Structures deals with the preparation of geological maps using topographic contours such as hills, valleys, rock outcrop patterns, faults, veins, rivers, lakes, cliffs, and coasts. A geological formation is a three-dimensional body with a particular shape. Two factors determine the accuracy of boundaries on a geological map: 1) boundaries can only be drawn where there is a sharp contact between adjacent formations; and 2) the ability to follow geological boundaries in the field depends on the degree of exposure, from which the solid rocks tend to be hidden under a cover of soil and superficial deposits. If economic interests are involved, geological maps are very detailed: subsurface information obtained from bore holes and mine workings can be added to surface mapping. The book also describes the construction of a tectonic map, usually drawn on a larger scale, which shows the outcrop of lithostratigraphic units also in very large scales. The book notes that no systematic methodology has yet been developed for the construction of tectonic maps. The book is suitable for geologists, students, or scientists involved in hydrology, meteorology and with general earth sciences.