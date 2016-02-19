Introduction to Genetics: Science of Heredity presents a linear programmed text about hereditary and genetics. This book discusses a variety of topics related to heredity and genetics, including chromosomes, genes, Mendelism, mitosis, and meiosis. Organized into six chapters, this book begins with an overview of some of the experiments that first provide an understanding of heredity and laid the foundation of the science of genetics. This text then provides detailed information about the cell and explains how the essential parts of it reproduce and divide. Other chapters consider how the chromosome theory can explain not only the facts of Mendelism, but also the many complications that arise in genetics. This book discusses as well the problems that can happen during the process of mitosis and meiosis. The final chapter deals with the practical problems that confront the plant breeder. This book is a valuable resource for teachers and students of biology.