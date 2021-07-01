Introduction to Fracture Mechanics
1st Edition
Description
Introduction to Fracture Mechanics presents an introduction to the origins, formulation and application of fracture mechanics for the design, safe operation and life prediction in structural materials and components. It introduces and informs the reader how fracture mechanics works and how it is so different from other forms of analysis used to characterize mechanical properties. The book covers from the topics of the foundation and use of linear-elastic fracture mechanics, involving both K-based characterizing parameter and G-based energy approaches, to characterizing the fracture toughness of materials under plane-strain and non plane-strain conditions, the latter using the notion of crack-resistance or R-curves. It then proceeds with a description of the far more complex nonlinear-elastic fracture mechanics based on the use of the J-integral and the crack-tip opening displacement. These topics largely involve continuum mechanics descriptions of crack initiation, slow crack growth, eventual instability by overload fracture, and subcritical cracking, but are coupled with mechanistic interpretations of the fracture modes using simple micro-mechanics formulations.
Key Features
- Presents how, for a given material, a fracture toughness value can be measured on a small laboratory sample and then used directly to predict the failure (by fracture, fatigue, creep, etc.) of a much larger structure in service
- Presents the rudiments of fracture mechanics from the perspective of the philosophy underlying the few principles and the many assumptions that form the basis of the discipline
- Provides the reader with a "working knowledge" of fracture mechanics, describing its potency for damage-tolerant design, for preventing failures through appropriate life-prediction strategies, and for quantitative failure analysis (fracture diagnostics), while simultaneously communicating a necessary understanding of the methodology to avoid the many "pitfalls" that seem to be implicit with its use
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers in power generation, nuclear, aerospace, oil and gas, and related industries, as well as graduate and post-docs
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Foundation of Fracture Mechanics
3. Linear-Elastic Fracture Mechanics (LEFM)
4. Nonlinear-Elastic Fracture Mechanics (NLEFM)
5. Crack-Tip Opening Displacement (CTOD)
6. Micro-Mechanics Modeling of Fracture
7. Application to Subcritical Crack Growth
8. Practical Examples
Details
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st July 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323898225
About the Authors
Robert Ritchie
Prof. Robert O. Ritchie is the H.T. & Jessie Chua Distinguished Professor of Engineering in the Departments of Materials Science & Engineering and Mechanical Engineering at the University of California in Berkeley; he is also Senior Materials Scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. He received M.A., Ph.D. and Sc.D. degrees in materials science all from Cambridge University. He is known for his research into the mechanics and mechanisms of fracture and fatigue of a broad range of engineering and biological materials. He is a foreign member of the Royal Society and a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, a member of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering, and a foreign member of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Departments of Materials Science and Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, USA
Dong Liu
Dr. Dong Liu is a Lecturer at the University of Bristol and she is the head of Experimental Mechanics of Advanced Materials (EMAM) Group. Her expertise lies in the multiple length-scale damage and fracture of nuclear and aerospace materials, not only in laboratory environments but also in their actual service conditions. Dr. Liu joined the University of Bristol as Lecturer in July 2018 from Oxford University (2015-2018) where she held an independent 1851 Exhibition Royal Commission Fellowship (Brunel) and an EPSRC postdoctoral research fellowship. Dr. Liu was also awarded a Junior Research Fellowship at Mansfield College (2016-2018) while at the University of Oxford.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, University of Bristol, UK
