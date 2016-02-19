Introduction to Forest Genetics
Introduction to Forest Genetics examines some of the basic genetic concepts typically used in forestry and tree improvement studies, including Mendelian and population genetics. It also describes techniques that are generally useful in tree improvement work, including individual tree selection and breeding, provenance testing, species and racial hybridization, and introduction of exotics. Organized into 19 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of forest genetics and problems associated with forest genetics. It then discusses concepts from basic genetics, including chromosome structure and function; DNA and RNA; nongenetic inheritance; and genotype versus phenotype. Other chapters focus on inbreeding: complete elimination of homozygous recessive trees; mutation and migration; and controlled pollination and vegetative propagation. The book also covers the establishment and measurement of test plantations; general principles and methods of selective breeding; choice of breeding method and type of seed orchard; heritability and genetic gain; geographic variation in Scotch pine and American trees; species and racial hybridization; chromosome studies; and polyploidy and haploidy breeding. This book is a valuable resource for foresters, professional tree breeders, and those with or without previous training in genetics or forestry.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 Introduction
Problems Peculiar to Forest Genetics
The Possibilities of Tree Improvement
General Sources of Information
2 Concepts from Basic Genetics
Chromosome Structure and Function
DNA and RNA
Genes
Nongenic Inheritance
Genotype versus Phenotype
Cell Division and the Opportunity for New Gene Combinations
Study Questions
Suggested Reading
3 Additional Basic Genetic Concepts
Inbreeding
Hybrid Vigor
Recovery Ratios in the F2 Generation
Study Questions
4 Population Genetics—Selection
Definitions
Hardy-Weinberg Equilibrium
Complete Elimination of Homozygous Recessive Trees
Partial Selection against Récessives
Selection Favoring Récessives (against Dominants)
Selection for Genes with Additive Effects
"Fitness" and Fisher's "Fundamental Theorem"
Selection for and against Hétérozygotes
Selection in Small Populations
How to Increase Selection Pressure
A Word Picture of Selection
Recapitulation
Study Questions
5 Population Genetics—Mutation, Migration, Isolation
Mutation
Migration
Isolation
Study Questions
6 Useful Techniques—Controlled Pollination
Selection of Parent Trees
Climbing
Bagging to Prevent Outside Pollination
Pollen Handling
Pollination Procedures
Indoor Controlled Pollination
Fruit Collection and Seed Handling
Success Expected from Controlled Pollination
Study Questions
7 Useful Techniques—Vegetative Propagation
Introduction
Grafting and Budding
Propagation by Stem Cuttings
Propagation by Root and Root-Stem Cuttings
Propagation by Leaf Cuttings
Root Suckers
Other Methods of Occasional Interest
Apomixis
Topophysis or Persistent Nongenetic Effects
Study Questions
8 Useful Techniques—Establishment and Measurement of Test Plantations
Introduction
Definitions
Commonly Used Experimental Designs
Nonstatistical Considerations
Statistical Considerations
Sample Schedules for Experiment Establishment
Hints on Measurement and Data Recording
Study Questions
9 Selective Breeding—General Principles and Methods
Role of Selective Breeding in Tree Improvement
General Principles
Breeding Methods Described
Study Questions
10 Choice of Breeding Method and Type of Seed Orchard
Factors Affecting Choice
Thinned Natural Stands versus Planted Seed Orchards
Mass versus Family Selection
Half-Sib versus Full-Sib Progeny Testing
Half-Sib versus Full-Sib Family Selection
Progeny Test Seed Orchards versus Clonal Seed Orchards
Earliness of Flowering on Grafts and Seedlings
Study Questions
11 Examples of Progress through Selective Breeding and Seed Orchard Management
Introduction
Examples of Simple Inheritance
Variation and Improvement in Quantitative Traits
Seed Orchard Management in Loblolly and Slash Pines
Management of Seedling Seed Orchards of Red Pine
Special Cases
Study Questions
12 Estimation of Heritability and Genetic Gain
Experimental Procedures and Applicability of Estimates
Parent-Progeny Regression
Variance Analysis—Half-Sib Progeny Test
Variance Analysis—Full-Sib Progeny Test
Conversion of Family to Single Tree Heritabilities
Variance Analysis—Clonal Test
Genotype-Environment Interaction—Effect on Breeding Plans
Study Questions
13 Provenance Testing
Role of Provenance Tests in Tree Improvement
Factors Influencing Amount of Geographic Variability
General Geographic Trends
Knowns and Unknowns about Natural Selection
Design of Provenance Tests
Practical Use of Provenance Data
Study Questions
14 Geographic Variation in Scotch Pine
Introduction
Phenotypic versus Genetic Variation Patterns
Amount and Pattern of Genetic Diversity
Description of Varieties
Practical Use of Scotch Pine Provenance Data
Typical and Atypical Aspects of Scotch Pine
Study Questions
15 Geographic Variation in American Trees
The Pacific Coast, California to Alaska
Western United States—A Region of Great Diversity
Boreal America—A Region of Clines and Great Genetic Diversity
Slight to Moderate Variation in Northeastern Species
Geographic Variation in the Central Hardwoods
Southeastern United States—A Region of Moderate Genetic Diversity
Study Questions
16 Species and Racial Hybridization
Use of Hybridization in Agriculture
Goals of Hybridization in Trees
Crossability Patterns
Hybridization and Evolution
Crossability Patterns by Genus
Study Questions
17 Species and Racial Hybridization—Practical Application
Historical Background
Mass Produced F 1 Hybrids
Utilization of F 2 Generation Hybrids
Hybridization and Subsequent Selection in Later Generations
Study Questions
18 Introduction of Exotic Species
Introduction
Reasons for Expecting Success from Exotics
Factors Governing Successful Introduction
Exchange Relationships among Regions
Methods of Introducing and Testing New Species
Examples of Successful and Unsuccessful Exotics
Regional Summaries of the Use of Exotics
Study Questions
19 Polyploidy, Aneuploidy, and Haploidy
Definitions
Techniques of Chromosome Study
Karyotypes of Pines
Rareness of Polyploidy in Gymnosperms
Importance of Polyploidy in Angiosperms
Breeding Behavior of Polyploids and Aneuploids
Induction and Recognition of Polyploidy
Haploid Breeding
Study Questions
Appendix: Common and Scientific Names of Trees
Bibliography
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 28th February 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323148887