Introduction to Forensic Psychology
2nd Edition
Issues and Controversies in Crime and Justice
Description
Introduction to Forensic Psychology, Second Edition is an original approach to understanding how psychologists impact the research, practice, and policy of crime, law, and justice. Divided into four sections on criminal forensics, civil forensics, policing and law enforcement, and corrections and prison practices, the text examines police, court, and correctional aspects of forensic psychology. Each of the twelve chapters are organized around relevant case illustrations, include comprehensive literature reviews, and discuss policy implications and avenues of future research. Each chapter additionally incorporates research on race, gender, and class, as well as including a practice update, highlighting a timely issue or controversy.
The text thoughtfully explores a wide range of adult, juvenile, family, and community themes of interest to students, practitioners, and administrators. New to the Second Edition is a chapter on international criminal forensic psychology, and sections on assessing psychiatric work-related disability, termination of parental rights, counseling prison populations, malingering, crisis intervention in prisons/jails, and child custody evaluations. Suitable as a primary text for courses on psychology and criminal justice, the book may also serve as a reference tool for practicing forensic psychologists.
Key Features
*Provides an integrative approach provides a more comprehensive understanding of the relevant material
- Focus on police, court and corrections introduces students to how psychologists are important to the criminal justice system
- Presents "cutting edge" issues that prepares students to interpret those issues at the forefront of the field
- Presents a breadth of material accessible to students from which they can consider more intelligently their own career options
- Case illustrations throughout points to the practical need to understand the material
- Incorporates over 35% new material
Readership
Students in courses at the upper level undergraduate and graduate level in forensic psychology; psychologists in legal environments, police officers, and attorneys.
Table of Contents
Part I: Court and the Legal Systems: Criminal Forensics.
Adult Forensics. Overview. Competency to Stand Trial. Jury Selection. Psychological Tests and Forensic Assessment Instruments in the Courtroom. Violence) Risk Assessment. Forensic Verdicts or Psych. Justice: NGRI and GBMI. Competency Restoration and Manifest Dangerousness: The Maximum Security Forensic Hospital. Malingering Mental Illness: Issues of Secondary Gain.
Juvenile/Family Forensics. Defining the Age of Criminal Responsibility. Children/Juveniles and the Reliability of Their Courtroom Testimony. Sentencing: Psychology of Juvenile Rehabilitation. Family Violence: Homicide. Domestic Violence.
International Criminal Forensics. Overview. Adult Criminal Forensics. Juvenile Forensics. Race, Gender, and Class.
PART II: Court and Legal System: Civil Forensics.
Adult Forensics. Overview. Defining Mental Illness. Right to Refuse. Least Restrictive Alternative Doctrine. Evaluating Psychiatric Work-Related Disability. Duty to Inform versus Client Confidentiality. Victim-Offender Mediation.
Juvenile Forensics. Overview. Children/Juveniles and the Reliability of Their Courtroom Testimony. Best Interests of the Child Doctrine. Termination of Parental Rights.
Family Forensics. Overview. Child Custody Evaluations. Family Trauma and the Cycle of Crime. Impact of Mental Health Law Doctrines on Families: Paternalism and Parens Patriae. Gay/Lesbian Rights and Definitions of the Family.
PART III: Police and Law Enforcement.
Adult Issues in Policing/Psychology. Overview. Criminal Profiling. Use of Force. Coerced Confessions. Critical Incidents Debriefing.
Juvenile Issues in Policing/Psychology. Overview. Dealing with Troubled Youths. Policing Juvenile Gangs. Juvenile’s Attitudes toward the Police. Adolescent Female Prostitutes: Criminals or Victims?
Family/Community Issues in Policing/Psychology. Police as Mediators in Domestic Disputes. Police Work and Family Stress. Police and the Mentally Ill. Community Policing: Trendy or Effective. Police Training: Communication Skills and Conflict Resolution. Policing Minority Populations.
Part IV: Corrections and Prison Practices.
Adult Issues in Corrections/Correctional Psychology. Overview. Offender’s Right to Refuse Treatment. Crisis Intervention in Prisons. Counseling Prison Populations and Prisoner Classification. Incarcerating the Mentally Ill. Sex Offender Treatment. Prison Violence. Inmate Sexuality.
Juvenile Issues in Corrections/Correctional Psychology. Overview. Juveniles in Adult Jails. Juveniles on Death Row. Juvenile Boot Camp. Suicide among Incarcerated Juveniles. Incarceration of Status Offenders.
Family/Community Issues in Corrections/Correctional Psychology. Psychological Stress and Correctional Work. Mentally Disabled Inmates. Society’s Reaction to Sex Offenders. Women Working in Male Prisons. "Make-Believe" Families. Female Prisoners and Mother-Child Separation. Female Inmates: Mothers in Prison.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 10th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080468532
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120643516
About the Author
Bruce Arrigo
Bruce A. Arrigo, Ph.D., is Professor of Criminology, Law, and Society at the University of North Carolina – Charlotte. He holds additional faculty appointments in Psychology, in Public Policy, and in Public Health Sciences. Dr. Arrigo has (co)authored or (co)edited) 30+ books and 175+ scholarly papers in the areas of justice and social welfare at the intersection of law, mental health, and society. He also is the founding and current editor-in-chief of the Journal of Forensic Psychology Practice, a Fellow of both the American Psychological Association and the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, and has served as a consultant to the Correctional Service of Canada, the National Institute of Justice, the National Science Foundation, and Savant Learning Systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of North Carolina, Charlotte, U.S.A.
Stacey Shipley
Affiliations and Expertise
North Texas State Hospital, Vernon, U.S.A.
Reviews
Praise for the previous edition: "Introduction to Forensic Psychology is very highly recommended reading for anyone studying pscyhology, law, the criminal justice system, or related public policy issues." -WISCONSIN BOOKWATCH "The book is easy to read and needs little previous knowledge of psychology." -SCIENCE & JUSTICE