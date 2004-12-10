Introduction to Forensic Psychology

Part I: Court and the Legal Systems: Criminal Forensics.

Adult Forensics. Overview. Competency to Stand Trial. Jury Selection. Psychological Tests and Forensic Assessment Instruments in the Courtroom. Violence) Risk Assessment. Forensic Verdicts or Psych. Justice: NGRI and GBMI. Competency Restoration and Manifest Dangerousness: The Maximum Security Forensic Hospital. Malingering Mental Illness: Issues of Secondary Gain.

Juvenile/Family Forensics. Defining the Age of Criminal Responsibility. Children/Juveniles and the Reliability of Their Courtroom Testimony. Sentencing: Psychology of Juvenile Rehabilitation. Family Violence: Homicide. Domestic Violence.

International Criminal Forensics. Overview. Adult Criminal Forensics. Juvenile Forensics. Race, Gender, and Class.

PART II: Court and Legal System: Civil Forensics.

Adult Forensics. Overview. Defining Mental Illness. Right to Refuse. Least Restrictive Alternative Doctrine. Evaluating Psychiatric Work-Related Disability. Duty to Inform versus Client Confidentiality. Victim-Offender Mediation.

Juvenile Forensics. Overview. Children/Juveniles and the Reliability of Their Courtroom Testimony. Best Interests of the Child Doctrine. Termination of Parental Rights.

Family Forensics. Overview. Child Custody Evaluations. Family Trauma and the Cycle of Crime. Impact of Mental Health Law Doctrines on Families: Paternalism and Parens Patriae. Gay/Lesbian Rights and Definitions of the Family.

PART III: Police and Law Enforcement.

Adult Issues in Policing/Psychology. Overview. Criminal Profiling. Use of Force. Coerced Confessions. Critical Incidents Debriefing.

Juvenile Issues in Policing/Psychology. Overview. Dealing with Troubled Youths. Policing Juvenile Gangs. Juvenile’s Attitudes toward the Police. Adolescent Female Prostitutes: Criminals or Victims?

Family/Community Issues in Policing/Psychology. Police as Mediators in Domestic Disputes. Police Work and Family Stress. Police and the Mentally Ill. Community Policing: Trendy or Effective. Police Training: Communication Skills and Conflict Resolution. Policing Minority Populations.

Part IV: Corrections and Prison Practices.

Adult Issues in Corrections/Correctional Psychology. Overview. Offender’s Right to Refuse Treatment. Crisis Intervention in Prisons. Counseling Prison Populations and Prisoner Classification. Incarcerating the Mentally Ill. Sex Offender Treatment. Prison Violence. Inmate Sexuality.

Juvenile Issues in Corrections/Correctional Psychology. Overview. Juveniles in Adult Jails. Juveniles on Death Row. Juvenile Boot Camp. Suicide among Incarcerated Juveniles. Incarceration of Status Offenders.

Family/Community Issues in Corrections/Correctional Psychology. Psychological Stress and Correctional Work. Mentally Disabled Inmates. Society’s Reaction to Sex Offenders. Women Working in Male Prisons. "Make-Believe" Families. Female Prisoners and Mother-Child Separation. Female Inmates: Mothers in Prison.